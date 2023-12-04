Christine Toy Johnson to Present A LITTLE MORE BLUE at Riverside Theatre

Abingdon Theatre Company is partnering with Christine Toy Johnson’s A Little More Blue as part of their DMW Greer One Night Only Series. Christine Toy Johnson, past Artist-in-Residence at ATC and winner of ATC’s inaugural Virtual Festival of Short Plays, will be presenting her one-woman play at the Riverside Theatre on December 11, 2023.

Winner of the 2022 Inaugural Alvin Epstein Memorial Prize for Solo Performance, A Little More Blue is about an Asian American woman who discovers how much her father's lifelong quest to be an “All American guy” has galvanized her own journey to make fighting for his dream one of her own - and how love, loss, and hope can find themselves intertwined.

A Little More Blue is also presented by Moongate Productions, funded, in part, by a grant from the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone, as part of the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. Tickets are free to the public and available here

Abingdon Theatre Company continues to be committed to creating opportunities for all voices to be heard. With this in mind, ATC is delighted to further announce the opening of submissions for their fourth annual Virtual Festival of Short Plays, a virtual festival shedding light on stories by people of color.

The submission period begins Monday, December 4th, 2023 and will continue through Monday, January 8th, 2024. The Virtual Festival of Short Plays is set to take place February 22-23, 2024. Submissions should be no longer than 40 pages and written by BIPOC individuals. Please send all scripts to Kate Bell, Associate Director of Marketing, at kbell@abingdontheatre.org.

Christine Toy Johnson said, “Being a part of ATC’s inaugural Short Play Festival was an enriching highlight of a very challenging year. Working with the whole ATC team, under Chad Austin’s compassionate and insightful leadership, and becoming a resident artist at ATC as a result of the festival has provided the kind of artistic support that I have truly been looking for. I count my lucky stars that I decided to take the chance and enter the festival!”

It is Abingdon Theatre Company’s mission to produce brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Abingdon’s Virtual Festival of Short Plays is set to provide a platform for underrepresented voices across the country to submit their new works for development and outreach in the New York theatre community.

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics’ Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. The DMW Greer One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman’s Just for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC’s Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual’s premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.

www.abingdontheatre.org