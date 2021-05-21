Christine Dwyer Joins The Reading Series' MARVIN'S ROOM

Broadway veteran Christine Dwyer, most known for being one of the longest running Elphaba's in Broadway's WICKED, and also for starring as Jenna in WAITRESS, has joined the cast of The Reading Series' production of MARVIN'S ROOM.

Directed by Tim Realbuto, Ms. Dwyer will take on the role of Lee opposite previously announced Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star) as her sister Bessie. Their Aunt Ruth is being played by Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change).

As previously reported, Dwyer joins a cast that also includes Jack DiFalco (Torch Song), who will be reprising his role of Hank from the 2017 Broadway production. The cast also includes Chad Jennings (Wicked) as Dr. Wally, Drew Logan Powell ("The Dangerous Book For Boys") as Charlie, Teresa Hui ("Difficult People") as Dr. Charlotte, Courtney Leigh Halford ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as The Retirement Home Director/Nurse Abrams, and Jeremy Beazlie ("Whoopi") as Bob/Marvin. Stage directions will be read by Erin S. Leddy.

The live virtual reading will take place on Wednesday, May 26th at 8:00pm. It is being produced by Kerri Bond and Erin S. Leddy. Melanie Magri serves as technical director.

The livestream is free to watch, but audience members must sign up for Broadway On Demand (free of charge), and a donation to The Actors Fund is encouraged.

MARVIN'S ROOM premiered Off-Broadway in 1991 and was later turned into a film starring Meryl Streep as Lee, Diane Keaton as Bessie, Leonardo DiCaprio as Hank, Gwen Verdon as Ruth, and Robert De Niro as Dr. Wally. It premiered on Broadway in 2017 starring Lili Taylor as Bessie, Janeane Garofalo as Lee, Celia Weston as Ruth, and Jack DiFalco as Hank.

Bessie (Cusack), a strong-willed woman, takes care of her bedridden father and eccentric Aunt Ruth (Pinkins). After Bessie is diagnosed with leukemia, her estranged sister, Lee (Dwyer), comes to visit and to be tested as a possible bone marrow donor for her sister. The reunion between the sisters is initially uncomfortable, aggravated by the difficult behavior of Lee's two sons, Charlie (Powell), and most especially Hank (DiFalco). The two women try to confront their shortcomings as sisters, reach out to each other, and arrive at an understanding about the importance of family.

Please visit www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information about how to watch.