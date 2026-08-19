Chef Kwame Onwuachi to Celebrate New Cook Book With Live Event at Lincoln Center Theater
These exclusive experiences will bring Chef Kwame’s cookbook to life through food, conversation, and interactive programming.
James Beard Award winning chef Kwame Onwuachi will celebrate the launch of his cookbook, ALL HOURS: Crazy Good Food for Whatever, Whenever, with a late-night-inspired event at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on Lincoln Center’s campus and a series of specially curated dinners across the country, presented by Resy.
Inspired by the recipes and cravings featured in ALL HOURS, these exclusive experiences will bring Chef Kwame’s cookbook to life through food, conversation, and interactive programming.
On September 22 – the day ALL HOURS hits shelves – Kwame will bring the spirit of the book to Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater for an intimate theatrical evening, presented by Resy, in partnership with Lincoln Center Theater and FreshDirect. The evening will feature a live experience that moves seamlessly between conversation, cooking, and performance stories, showcasing the flavors and inspiration behind the cookbook. Kwame will host guests for live talks and interactive cooking demonstrations. FreshDirect will bring the culinary experience to life with a Bronx-inspired bodega-style display that pays homage to Kwame’s upbringing and features some of his favorite ingredients. Attendees will receive a co-branded ALL HOURS x FreshDirect gift bag featuring the cookbook and Kwame’s favorite picks.
Upcoming Performance Dates
Wednesday, September 16
‘All Hours’ Dinner at Dōgon by Kwame Onwuachi, Salamander Washington DC
Thursday, September 17
‘All Hours’ Dinner at Maroon by Kwame Onwuachi, SAHARA Las Vegas
Saturday, September 19
‘All Hours’ Dinner at Cookbook Larchmont
Monday, September 21
Kwame Onwuachi x Fish Cheeks ‘All Hours’ Collab Dinner
Tuesday, September 22
7pm to 9pm: ‘All Hours’ with Kwame & Friends Live at the Mitzi E. Newhouse, presented by Resy with Lincoln Center Theater and FreshDirect
9pm to 11pm: ‘All Hours’ After Party at TATIANA
Thursday, September 24
‘All Hours’ Dinner at TATIANA by Kwame Onwuachi
Friday, September 25
‘All Hours’ Dinner at TATIANA by Kwame Onwuachi
Saturday, September 26
Kwame Onwuachi x Zahav ‘All Hours’ Collab Dinner
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