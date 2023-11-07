Casting Set For DANNY RYAN'S WAKE By 29PWC

29th Street Playwrights Collective New Works Series presents DANNY RYAN'S WAKE written by Michael Wells-Oakes and directed by Hannah Sgambellone in a staged reading at Bernie Wohl Theatre at Goddard Center, 647 Columbus Ave, on Thursday, November 16 at 7pm.

On the day of Papa's wake, James Ryan's four adult children are lost in a blizzard of heartbreak, secrets, and anger. It takes Papa's grandson, a 15-year-old physicist, to bring the Ryans safely back home. Back to Philadelphia.

The reading is free and open to the public as part of 29PWC New Works Series 2023

The cast includes: Ali Rose Dachis* who appeared on BROADWAY in FISH IN THE DARK at the Cort Theater and OFF BROADWAY in USUAL GIRLS at Roundabout, THE WEDGE HORSE at Fault Line Theater, and THE AWESOME 80'S PROM at Webster Hall; Dave Droxler* was recently seen in his one man self-written play ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS at the Abingdon Theatre; Henry James Eden* seen in the OFF BROADWAY premiere of HOODED at 59East59 and co-starred in HBO/MAX's Pretty Little Liars and Law & Order for NBC; Tom Ovitt, a graduate of The Actors Studio Drama School and currently a finalist at the Studio, recent theatrical productions include Dean in GLORIA, Ned in THREE DAYS OF RAIN, and Stephano in THE TEMPEST; Jeanne Lauren Smith has performed at venues such as New York Theatre Workshop and La MaMa ETC and acted alongside Alfred Molina, Kathleen Chalfant, Elliott Gould, Jobeth Williams & Harris Yulin in Dorothy Lyman's WE HAVE TO HURRY; Kyle Parker Daniels (Cincinnati Shakes); and Cat Sholtis.

Director, Hannah Sgambellone, is currently the Junior Producer with Fault Line Theatre. She served as the technical director for The Acting Company's 2022-2023 National Tour. She received BAs in English and Theatre from Xavier University. She completed internships with Taproot Theatre and the Berkshire Theatre Festival. While in college, she was the co-founder and artistic director of The Regular Theatre in Cincinnati, OH, where she produced eight shows and directed five.

DANNY RYAN'S WAKE is playwright Michael Wells-Oakes's seventh play to have its first public reading at Goddard Riverside /Bernie Wohl Theater. His most recent work, ONE LAST BIG MIRACLE, is part of Roland Tec's Some 1 Speaking; his play, A KIND OF BLUE, was seen at the Patchwork Play Fest, Eclectic Full Contact Theater, Chicago, Feb 2023.

Now in its 8th season, the 29th Street Playwrights Collective develops the voices of emerging, mature playwrights through weekly writing sessions, craft discussions and presentations. Our goal is to foster new work for the stage while supporting the needs of the playwright, committing to gender parity, and providing opportunities for the public to attend public performances via the NEW WORKS SERIES and provide feedback.

Don't miss this deeply moving, magical, memorable evening of live theater!

29th Street Playwright Collective New Works Series is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by Lower Manhattan Cultural Council.

*Appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association