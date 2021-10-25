Casting Announced for the Off-Broadway Return of LOVE ACTUALLY? THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

Right Angle Entertainment announced today the complete casting for the off-Broadway return of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, a holiday season sendup of the iconic romantic comedy and Christmas movie Love Actually. The musical is written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, creators of the smash hits The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody, with music and orchestration by Basil Winterbottom. Performances begin in New York City on Wednesday, November 24 in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (1627 Broadway), with an Opening Night set for Tuesday, November 30. The limited engagement is set to run through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets, starting at $29, are now available and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, by calling 212-921-7862, or by visiting the box office at The Theater Center.

"Love Actually is the perfect film...to parody. Now more than ever, the holidays are here to remind us that Love is actually all around. This loving lampoon will remind you that Love is in the air, and thanks to our Covid protocols, nothing else!" said creators Bob and Tobly McSmith

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is a hilarious new musical that follows nine quirky, questionable couples looking for love across the pond, and even 16 years after the movie premiere, we still ask ourselves these questions every Christmas - Is love... Falling for your secretary when you are Prime Minster? Falling for your secretary when you are married to Emma Thompson ? Falling for the maid after your wife cheats on you? Falling for your best friend's wife and showing up with poster boards? Whether you love Love Actually or love to hate Love Actually or have never seen Love Actually, you will actually love this musical! Get ready for awkward meet cutes, over-the-top grand gestures, and lots and lots of love, actually.