Casting Announced for the Off-Broadway Return of LOVE ACTUALLY? THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
Performances begin in New York City on Wednesday, Nov 24 in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center, with an Opening Night set for Tuesday, Nov 30.
Right Angle Entertainment announced today the complete casting for the off-Broadway return of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, a holiday season sendup of the iconic romantic comedy and Christmas movie Love Actually. The musical is written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, creators of the smash hits The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody, with music and orchestration by Basil Winterbottom. Performances begin in New York City on Wednesday, November 24 in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (1627 Broadway), with an Opening Night set for Tuesday, November 30. The limited engagement is set to run through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets, starting at $29, are now available and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, by calling 212-921-7862, or by visiting the box office at The Theater Center.The New York City cast of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody features Kayla Catan (Keira Knightley and others), Isaiah Hein (Liam Neeson and others), James Parks (Colin Firth and others), Eric Peters (Hugh Grant and others), Joyah Spangler (Emma Thompson and others), Tony Tillman (Peter and others), Thanos Skouteris (Swing), and Amber Wright (Swing). The creative team for Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Bob and Tobly McSmith (book), Basil Winterbottom (music and orchestrations), Tim Drucker (director), and Brooke Engen (choreography), who all helmed the 2019 world premiere. They are joined by Ethan Andersen (music director), Joshua Warner (scenic designer), Dustin Cross (costume designer), Brandon Baruch (lighting designer), Matthew Fischer (sound designer), Conor Donnelly (hair/wig designer), Dana Steingold (associate director), and Meg Halcovage (associate choreographer). The stage manager is Cassie Holzum. Casting is by Holly Buczek. "Love Actually is the perfect film...to parody. Now more than ever, the holidays are here to remind us that Love is actually all around. This loving lampoon will remind you that Love is in the air, and thanks to our Covid protocols, nothing else!" said creators Bob and Tobly McSmith. Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is a hilarious new musical that follows nine quirky, questionable couples looking for love across the pond, and even 16 years after the movie premiere, we still ask ourselves these questions every Christmas - Is love... Falling for your secretary when you are Prime Minster? Falling for your secretary when you are married to Emma Thompson? Falling for the maid after your wife cheats on you? Falling for your best friend's wife and showing up with poster boards? Whether you love Love Actually or love to hate Love Actually or have never seen Love Actually, you will actually love this musical! Get ready for awkward meet cutes, over-the-top grand gestures, and lots and lots of love, actually. The musical is also making its world premiere in Chicago this holiday season at the Apollo Theater. The Chicago cast includes Ann Delaney (Emma Thompson and Others), Jake Elkins (Colin Firth and Others), Ryan Foreman (Peter and Others), Dan Plehal (Hugh Grant and Others), Amanda Walker (Keira Knightley and Others), and Christopher Wayland (Liam Neeson and Others). Understudies for the company are Daryn Alexus, Brie McClellan, and Dylan Obrochta. Songs in this spoof of the hodge-podge montage rom-com include:
"Messages of Love, Actually"
"He's the Prime Minister (of Rom-Coms)"
"Dark Deeds in Dark Corners"
"British Girls" - Colin, God of Sex
"Keira Knightley Actually"
"A Joni Mitchell CD? (For Your Continued Emotional Education)"
"The Lament of Laura Linney"
"The Language of Love" - Colin Firth & Maid
"American Girls" - Colin, God of Sex
"The 11 O'Clock Grand Gesture Number"
"Love is Actually" For more information, visit www.LoveActuallyParody.com.