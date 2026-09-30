Cast Set for T.O.Y. Limited NYC Run at Chain Theatre
The cast will feature Joseph Bowen, Chris Cavazza, Adam Weppler, and more.
The cast has been revealed for Peter Nason's new award winning play, T.O.Y., which will be directed by Chris Cavazza, a former student of Nason's. Performances are set to run from October 30th - November 8th at Chain Theatre as part of The Factory Series @Chain Theatre, which provides renters with production support which may include subsidized space, rehearsal studios, and equipment and the overarching marketing, publicity, and technology enhancements for the theater.
The cast will feature Joseph Bowen, Chris Cavazza, Adam Weppler, Melissa Roth, Anika Meeusen, Zachary Cain, Dana Mauro, and Lyle Belger. Of this cast, Cavazza, Cain, and Mauro are all former students of Peter Nason's.
T.O.Y. confronts the harsh realities facing educators in Florida, where teachers navigate mounting hardships and political manipulation over what they are allowed to teach.
The playwright, Peter Nason, has been working in public schools for nearly 40 years all around the country. After witnessing the brutal pressure from school districts to change curriculums to fit the personal preferences of parents and local government, Nason decided to write T.O.Y. as a revealing love letter to the educators in Florida.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical
Gallery Players (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Spooktacular
Players Guild of Leonia (10/23-10/25)
|
After All These Years
AMT Theater (9/09-10/10)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)