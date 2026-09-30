Cast Set for T.O.Y. Limited NYC Run at Chain Theatre

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The cast has been revealed for Peter Nason's new award winning play, T.O.Y., which will be directed by Chris Cavazza, a former student of Nason's. Performances are set to run from October 30th - November 8th at Chain Theatre as part of The Factory Series @Chain Theatre, which provides renters with production support which may include subsidized space, rehearsal studios, and equipment and the overarching marketing, publicity, and technology enhancements for the theater.

The cast will feature Joseph Bowen, Chris Cavazza, Adam Weppler, Melissa Roth, Anika Meeusen, Zachary Cain, Dana Mauro, and Lyle Belger. Of this cast, Cavazza, Cain, and Mauro are all former students of Peter Nason's.

T.O.Y. confronts the harsh realities facing educators in Florida, where teachers navigate mounting hardships and political manipulation over what they are allowed to teach.

The playwright, Peter Nason, has been working in public schools for nearly 40 years all around the country. After witnessing the brutal pressure from school districts to change curriculums to fit the personal preferences of parents and local government, Nason decided to write T.O.Y. as a revealing love letter to the educators in Florida.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 10 Hrs 13 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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