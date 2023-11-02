Cast Set for THE SWEET SPOT at 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters and American Bard Theater Company have revealed the cast for The Sweet Spot. Written by Alice Jankell and directed by Page Clements, The Sweet Spot begins previews on January 11 in 59E59’s Theater C (59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) and opens January 13 for a run through January 27, 2024.



The cast of The Sweet Spot will include Joel Leffert (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tasha Milkman (Henry IV), Nancy Nichols (Still Life) and Gabriel Rysdahl (This G*d Damn House).



The Sweet Spot will feature scenic design by Robert L. Dutiel, costume design by Debbi Hobson, sound design by Jeanne Travis, props design by Seth Mazlin, and fight & intimacy direction by Marcus Watson.



Jerry and Vita are an independent, passionate couple with 50 years of marriage under their belts. The type of couple who knows each other so well they can finish each other’s complaints.



An opportunity to move to an assisted living community arrives sooner than expected and they must quickly make a life-changing decision. We follow the pair over three intimate, banter-filled mornings as they grapple, negotiate, and reminisce to determine what decision they can live with.



The Sweet Spot examines how people grow together, how our sense of identity shifts over time, and how love conquers all if we’re brave enough to let it.



The performance schedule for The Sweet Spot is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:30PM.



Tickets to The Sweet Spot are $27 and are on sale now at Click Here.





American Bard Theater Company is a not-for-profit organization serving the Greater New York City community. Our mission is to excavate the language of playwrights and create thought-provoking, self-reflective productions that illuminate issues relevant to underrepresented voices. We work to develop our artists’ skills by investing in projects that nurture and challenge them.



ABOUT 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.



FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

www.59e59.org

