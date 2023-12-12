Cast Set for THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 At 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters and New Light Theater Project, in association with Calliope Stage and NewYorkRep, have revealed the cast for The Greatest Hits Down Route 66. Written by Michael Aguirre, with musical arrangements by Grace Yukich & Jennifer C. Dauphinais and direction by Sarah Norris, The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 begins previews on January 13, 2024, in 59E59's Theater A (59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) and opens January 23 for a run through February 18, 2024.

The cast of The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 will include Joél Acosta (Gatsby Immersive) as “Narrator,” Kristoffer Cusick (Wicked) as “Wolf Man,” Kleo Mitrokostas (According to the Chorus) as “Wee One,” Martin Ortiz (Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime) as “The Eldest,” and Erika Rolfsrud (The Coast of Utopia) as “Mother Dearest.”

The band will include Andy Evan Cohen on guitar and keys, along with other instruments; Hannah-Kathryn “HK” Wall as lead vocalist; and Mary Rodriguez as drummer.

The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 will feature music direction by Andy Evan Cohen, movement and associate direction by Ashlee Wasmund, scenic and projection design by Anna Kiraly, costume design by Kara Branch, lighting design by Nic Vincent, and sound design by Kwamina “Binnie” Biney. Casting is by Gama Valle. Kelly McCarty serves as Associate Producer. Madeleine Blossom is the Production Stage Manager, and Olivia Fletcher is the Assistant Stage Manager.

It's the summer of ‘99. The Franco family is taking the Great American Road Trip and getting to know each other along that legendary highway, whether they like it or not.

Accompanied by live music drawn from Carl Sandburg's American Songbag, an eclectic 1920s anthology of American folk songs, the parents are challenged at every turn by their unpredictable children and soon find themselves detouring into their own childhood memories. History lessons are peppered in as the family careens around America's iconic landmarks and cultural relics, framed by the familiar music of a bygone era.

One-part family comedy, one-part musical odyssey, The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 navigates the wide-open spaces in our personal and collective histories and the spaces that exist between people — even those we think we know best.

New Light Theater Project is a Co-Op Resident Company at 59E59 Theaters.

The performance schedule for The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 is as follows: Tuesday – Sunday at 7PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2PM. Exceptions: the performance on Sunday January 14 will be at 7pm, not 2pm.

Tickets to The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 begin at $66 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/the-greatest-hits-down-route-66.

New Light Theater Project (NLTP) nurtures a collective of artist-practitioners through the presentation of compelling stories across theatrical genres.

NLTP believes in the strength of ensemble work and is committed to fostering our collective composed of writers, actors, directors, stage managers, designers, and other artist-practitioners from diverse backgrounds. At least 50% of an NLTP production engages our collective while the rest of the production team consists of innovative artists with whom we hope to cultivate deeper relationships.

