Cast Set For MRS. LOMAN at Theatre Row

The cast has been set for Mrs. Loman, the unauthorized sequel to Death of a Salesman, coming to Theatre Row next year. Performances run January 31 - February 15, 2025.

It begins the day Willy dies... Mrs. Loman imagines what can happen to Linda Loman from Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman after Willy commits suicide. In Juvenalian satirical fashion it asks the viewer how to deal with a sexist and racist canon. And where to go from there...

The production is written by Barbara Cassidy and directed by Meghan Finn. Scenic design is by Christopher Swader and Justin Swader.

The cast includes Linda Loman- Monique Vukovic*, Biff Loman – Matt “Ugly” McGlade, Happy Loman- Hartley Parker*, Lena- Ara Celia Butler*, Esther- Linda Jones*, Contemporary Woman- Patricia Marjorie, and Charley – Jerry Ferris Bernard- Joe Gregori.

Comments