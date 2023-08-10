Cast Set For BETTINGER'S LUGGAGE at AMT Theater

Click Here will debut a new play, Bettinger’s Luggage, written by Albert M. Tapper and directed by Steven Ditmyer from September 19 to October 26, 2023. The cast includes Lou Bettinger who will be played by Richard MacDonald; George Bettinger (son of Lou) will be played by Connor Stewart of As You Like It, Teens on Broadway, and Titus Andronicus; Bessie Bettinger (sister of Lou) will be played by Lori Marcus; and Angel Diaz will be played by Sean Church Gonzalez of Waiting for Antonio.

Rich MacDonald is an actor and playwright who has appeared in plays including Bill Rogers' Dangerous to Dance With at the Dream Up Festival and Monticello 2020 for Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company. He also starred as George in the web series Nun Habits. He is the writer and director of the graphic film Frosty and the Coyotes, which was accepted into eleven festivals and won three awards. MacDonald studied at the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School and is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild. He is also trained in advanced scene study under the tutelage of Karen Kohlhaas and studied acting and directing at the Wynn Handman Studio. Prior to becoming an actor, MacDonald was a media analyst for 35 years, during which he made appearances on MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour, CNN, CNBC and Wall Street Week.

Lori Marcus is a SAG eligible actor from her role in the 2007 film Gardner of Eden, which was screened at the Tribeca Film Festival and Cannes. She also starred in the award-winning short film To Skin a Cat and played Maggie in the Off-Broadway play Little Christmas Miracles, which was listed in Time Out New York’s Best Christmas Shows in NYC 2021. Marcus' most recent acting role was as Gloria in the play The Crossroad at The Secret Theatre One-Act Festival.

“I could not ask for a better cast to bring these characters to life,” said Click Here, writer of Bettinger’s Luggage.

"We have a fantastic cast! I look forward to working with them and bringing this wonderful story to life," Steven Ditmyer, Director of Bettinger’s Luggage.

Bettinger’s Luggage is set on the Lower East Side in the early 1970s and is the heartwarming story of a Jewish family and friends struggling to find success, love, and happiness. Based on a true story, Lou Bettinger runs a notable luggage shop, a staple in the community, which he inherited from his father and which he plans to pass on to his son, George. The only problem is George wants nothing to do with the shop, hoping instead to make a name for himself as a standup comedian. After years of emotionless bad communication their relationship is at a breaking point. Throw in Bessie, Lou's sister who believes she knows best how to run the store; Angel, the Puerto Rican employee who is more like a son to Lou than George is; a young girl suffering from abuse by her volatile husband; an aging Lothario who has eyes for Bessie, plus a cast of colorful characters who populate the Jewish community of Delancey Street, and you have Bettinger's Luggage.

Starting September 19 to October 26, 2023, the 90-minute play (without intermission) will be available Tuesdays to Thursdays at 7 pm, including Wednesday matinees at 3 pm.

Tickets will be available at $50 with seniors/students (under 18) tickets available at $35. Tickets are now on sale and available at Click Here.