Cast Set For ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL Off-Broadway

The 2023 Off-Broadway cast of "ANNE FRANK, a Musical" directed by David Serero has been revealed.

After a sold out debut in 2019 (at the Center for Jewish History), Anne Frank, a Musical, returns Off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036) starring David Serero as Otto Frank, also director and producer. Written by Jean-Pierre Hadida and adapted in English by Dylan Hadida, this musical has been highly recognized in France for the last ten years. After receiving critical acclaim for his 2019 Off-Broadway production, David Serero returns as the director and producer of this revival, also starring as Otto Frank. Anne Frank, a Musical, features 15 artists on stage to bring the poetry and music of Jean-Pierre Hadida. For the 2019 production, David Serero was awarded the 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Producer of a Musical and Best Performer (as Otto Frank).

Ten performances take place from October 11th to November 5th, 2023.

The cast includes Zoey Burger (Anne Frank), David Serero (Otto Frank), Paloma Aisenberg (Edith Frank), Kelly Fuller (Peter), Yardèn Barr (Margot), Marko Dumancic (Hermann Van Pels), Shelby Joelle Cox (Augusta Van Pels), Aaron Penzel (Fritz Pfeffer), Madison Merlanti (Miep), Alexander Ullian (Narrator), Alina Garcia (Soloist + U/S all female roles), Liza Suzanna (U/S all female roles), Steven J. Harris (U/S all male roles), Benjamin Balatbat (piano), E. Zoe Hassman (cello).

"I am deeply honored to bring back to New Yorkers this important musical, which was a success in 2019 with sold-out performances ending with a full standing ovation each night. Since the first time I watched this musical in 2009 in Paris, I fell in love with Jean-Pierre Hadida's gorgeous music and unique way of expressing Anne Frank's life, as well as the ones who lived with her while hiding. This theater piece includes emotive and gorgeous music that respects Anne Frank's character. This is a moving musical with a strong positive message for humanity and hope. It's a perfect way for everyone to know about Anne Frank, her legacy, and the Holocaust. I promise you that there is not a single dry eye in the audience," said Serero.

During the year 2021, the original cast recorded the world premiere Cast Album Recording of this musical (available on all platforms), and the video of the 2019 production is now available on VOD (vimeo.com/ondemand/annefrankamusical)

Anne Frank, a Musical plays ten performances at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenue), written by Jean-Pierre Hadida, directed & produced by David Serero, co-presented by Broadway Mad Production, Francine Disegni, Simon & Michal Kalfon.

Tickets are available on Telecharge.com or 212.239.6200.

JEAN-PIERRE HADIDA (Composer-Lyricist-Book)

Jean-Pierre Hadida was born in 1960 in Oran, Algeria. When he was two, his family moved to Paris, France. As a teenager, he entered the Antony Conservatory of Music to study classical guitar with master Jean Mourat. Later, he was attracted by the piano and the infinite possibilities as he pursued his passion: musical composition. In the mid-80s, he produced a radio program called "Cocktail," working with famous artists such as Serge Gainsbourg, Jean-Jacques Goldman, and Foreigner. He started his advertising agency (Venise) as the creative director, working in Paris, Sao Paulo, New York, Miami, Houston, Madrid, and London. His work included campaigns for "Le Musée du Louvre," "Dior," "The Cannes Film Festival," and many others. He composed soundtracks for the movies: "Jardin de Bagatelle," directed by Barry Myers (1994), and "Timing," required by Pascal Elbé (1999), and has written music for over 500 radio and TV commercials. Jean-Pierre Hadida's first musical told the epic journey of Ulysses in "Ulysses, the Musical" (2002). In 2009, encouraged by Claude-Michel Schönberg (LES MISERABLES), he paid a heartfelt tribute to Anne Frank, putting her story into words and music in "Anne le Musical" at the Theatre du Gymnase in Paris (2008). Since then, he wrote and produced "Singing at the Bistro" at the Réservoir (2010) and in collaboration with Alicia Sebrien, "The Pirate and the Doll" (2013), and "School of Little Monsters" (2015) at the Comédie Bastille. This fruitful collaboration led to "Madiba the Musical" (2016), their latest work, which celebrates the life of Nelson Mandela. It was played at the Olympia Theatre in Paris and is now touring worldwide in its English version. In 2019, Anne Frank, a Musical, is making its New York debut. He had a successful "Josephine Baker, the Musical" in Paris (2022), winning the 2023 Best Female Artist award. Aside from composing and producing, Jean-Pierre is also active as a digital painter. He designed the decors for "Madiba the Musical," "Abba Generation," and "Anne Frank, The Musical." His digital art has been exposed at Markowicz Fine Art in Miami, Florida, and Urban Gallery Paris.

DAVID SERERO (Otto Frank / Director / Producer)

David Serero is a critically acclaimed and awards-winner opera singer, actor, stage and film director, and producer. He has performed more than 2,500 performances in more than 45 countries, directed and produced nearly 100 theatrical productions, starred in over 100 films and TV series, recorded and produced over 100 albums, and played more than 50 lead and title roles (in several languages) from the opera, theatre, and musical repertoire. In New York, he starred Off-Broadway in iconic roles such as Shylock, Cyrano, Othello, Barabas, Yiddish King Lear, Don Giovanni, Figaro, Romeo, Nabucco, as well as new works such as Napoleon by Stanley Kubrick, Queen Esther, Moses (The Ten Commandments), Otto Frank (Anne Frank a Musical), among others. In his native Paris, he starred as Don Quixote (Man of La Mancha), Happy Mac (Beggar's Holiday by Duke Ellington), and You Are Not Alone, The Jackson Musical, starring Jermaine Jackson. He entered the prestigious Who's Who America for demonstrating outstanding achievements in the entertainment world and for the betterment of contemporary society. In 2019, he received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, the Morocco Day Distinguished Achievement Award, Trophy of the Culture of Morocco. Morocco's airline, Royal Air Maroc, named him among the fifteen most influential Moroccans worldwide. David is a member of the Recording Academy and the Television Academy and a voting member of both the Grammys and Emmys. In 2020, David Serero received the UNESCO Award for Diversity in Paris and became an Honorary Member of the United Nations of Arts and Science. In 2021, he won 4 BroadwayWorld Awards for Best Performer of the Decade, Best Producer of a Musical, Best Producer of a Play of the Decade, and Best Opera Singer of the Year. He was awarded the Certificate of Recognition by the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, for his contribution to the City's dynamic cultural landscape, enriching the vibrant performing arts sector, and uplifting and inspiring diverse New Yorkers. In 2021, his first documentary film on fashion designer Elie Tahari received nearly 100 film festival selections and won dozens of awards, including Best Director, Best Documentary, Best Fashion Documentary, and Best Producer. He has since directed over a dozen feature documentary features. He is the founder of several festivals worldwide. He is the author of several plays, musicals, and books. He has his own record label and produced dozens of albums from Jazz to Broadway artists to pop stars. He was named Honorary Citizen of France for his cultural achievements. In 2022, he created the first national opera of Morocco: L'Opera Royal du Maroc (The Royal Opera of Morocco).

ZOEY BURGER (Anne Frank)

Zoey Burger began her professional career at age 14 as Gigi on Nickelodeon's "Every Witch Way," as a series regular for 81 episodes and guest star appearances on "Talia in The Kitchen" and "Spellbound." Favorite credits include Nina in 'Stupid F!*king Bird' (NYU Tisch), 'The Bacchae: dæmon' (Tisch Drama Stage), Florinda U/S in 'Into the Woods' (Barrington Stage Co.), Kitty in 'The Drowsy Chaperone' (NYU Tisch), as well The Addams Family, Borscht Belt Bistro. Coming up: 'Cigarettes Are My Personality' at SoHo Playhouse; Miri in 'Yaretzi' (dir. Sophie Rose Hinerfeld). Zoey graduated from NYU Tisch Drama '22 and is honored to portray Anne Frank.

PALOMA AISENBERG (Edith Frank)

A recent graduate from Stanford University, Paloma earned her degree in Theater/Film & Performance Studies with a specialized focus on Acting. She recently worked on a workshop of a new Nancy Drew musical by Alan Menken, Nell Benjamin, and Sarah Kernochan and directed by James Lapine. Paloma performed in a preview of the upcoming Frida Kahlo musical, Viva La Vida!, at Lincoln Center. Her favorite roles include Natasha (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, at San Jose Playhouse), Cathy (The Last Five Years), Diana (A Chorus Line), Ariel (The Little Mermaid), Vanessa (In the Heights), Nina (The Seagull), Sibella (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Marie (Marie Antoinette), Chava (Fiddler on the Roof), and Hal (Henry IV). Paloma is thrilled to be making her Off-Broadway debut.

KELLY FULLER (Peter)

Kelly Fuller is a Canadian-born performer living in New York City. He recently graduated from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. Kelly is thrilled to be making his Off-Broadway debut. He was last seen onstage in Disney's Newsies (Davey) and simultaneously The Great Gatsby (Tom) at Salisbury Composite Theatre. Past production credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Dan), Mamma Mia (Sam), Flowers for Algernon (Charlie), and Departures and Arrivals (David, Sam, Director). Kelly's singing voice was sampled in the Funk Brothers short film 'Rainbow Pancakes.'

YARDEN BARR (Margot)

Yardén is an Israeli-born and now NYC-based actress and singer. She was recently seen as Chava in the Broadway 1st national tour of Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Tony-Award winner Bartlett Sher. Select regional: Beauty and the Beast (Belle, Area Stage Company), Wizard of Oz (Dorothy u/s, The Argyle Theatre), You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Lucy Van Pelt, Triple Rock Theatre), Mamma Mia (The Winnipesaukee Playhouse), Salem (Goodspeed Musicals). BFA Musical Theatre from The Hartt School. Yardén is honored to be making her off-Broadway debut.

MARKO DUMANCIC (Hermann Van Pels)

Marko was born and raised in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina; after receiving a Master's Degree in Land Surveying, he decided to pursue his dreams in NYC, perfecting his talent at AMDA. Before moving to the USA, he played the role of St. Anthony in the musical "Svetac Svega Svijeta" in the Croatian National Theater and abroad over 50 times. Marko was part of the New York Theater Festival, where he played the lead role of Danny in the play "The Space Between Us." He dedicates his Off-Broadway debut to his parents, who watch him from Heaven.

SHELBY JOELLE COX (Augusta Van Pels)

Shelby Joelle Cox is a crossover performer in musical theater, opera, cabaret, and concert repertoire. She most recently appeared as one of the Maids in JWM: A Theater Company's concert production of My Fair Lady on the River. In March 2020, Shelby sang in Debussy's Nocturnes with the New York Philharmonic as part of the "Sirènes" chorus at David Geffen Hall. In 2022, she performed as the alto soloist in Ralph Vaughan Williams' Mass in G Minor and various motets with the Caritas A Cappella Ensemble as part of RVW 150: A Tribute to Ralph Vaughan Williams at 150. Shelby was selected as a 2018 Emerging Artist at Seagle Music Colony, where she performed the roles of Sesto (Giulio Cesare) and Gloria Upson (Mame). As a 2017 Artist at Classic Lyric Arts Italy, she sang in various scenes and concerts, including the roles of Dorabella (Così fan tutte) and Tolomeo (Tolomeo). She holds a B.M. in Vocal Performance from The Juilliard School.

AARON PENZEL (Fritz Pfeffer)

Aaron Penzel is a New York City-based performer and a graduate of Binghamton University. Aaron has performed at various venues across the city, including Theatre Row and Feinstein's 54 Below. He has appeared in numerous readings and workshops of new musicals, including Surviving the Rosenthals, Fall Risk, and House of Eerie Figures. Other past roles include Jason in Ordinary Days, Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys and Dolls, Moritz in Spring Awakening, and Man 2 in The World Goes 'Round. Aaron is honored to be making his Off-Broadway debut.

ALEXANDER ULLIAN (Narrator + U/S all males roles)

Alexander Ullian is thrilled to be making his Off-Broadway debut. He is a recent alumnus of Wagner College, where he received his BA in Theatre Performance and a minor in music. Past work from Alexander includes being a Featured Dancer in The Stephen Foster Story and the Songs of Stephen Foster in Bardstown, KY; assorted cabarets at The Green Room 42 and Don't Tell Mama; and an original album on all streaming platforms called Billions by his band "Parallel Fifths."

MADISON MERLANTI (Miep)

A New York-based actress, Madison is also a TikTok influencer specializing in beauty and character looks. She has been working around the country, including playing Ursula in The Little Mermaid, Lily in The Secret Garden, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, Annelle in Steel Magnolias, Maria in Twelfth Night, and many more. You can also catch Madison's latest film, "A Pumpkin Spice Holiday," on streaming services.

ALINA GARCIA (Opera soloist + Announcer + U/S all female roles)

Alina recently graduated from the Juilliard Pre-College Voice Program. Alina has participated in the concert series Music at the Missions in San Antonio with Opera Hispanica and was a finalist for the regional Roger Rees Award. Alina was named the New York Music Teachers National Association voice competition winner and performed at Paul Hall at the Juilliard School for Songbook Recitals, Opera Scenes performances, and Lift Every Voice and Sing: A Celebration of African-American Women Composers. Some of her favorite recent roles are the Third Spirit in The Magic Flute (2020) at the Houston Grand Opera, Louisa in the world premiere of The Phoenix (2019) at the Houston Grand Opera, and Fan Scrooge in A Christmas Carol (2018) at The Alley Theatre. Alina is delighted to be debuting Off-Broadway and grateful for her mother, who sold her house in Houston to move to the Big Apple to support her dreams.

LIZA SUZANNA (U/S all female roles)

Liza Suzanna is majoring in drama at NYU Tisch and will graduate this fall. She is enrolled in the Stonestreet Studio and trained in the Atlantic Studio. Liza was born in Los Angeles and started singing at Stephen S. Wise Temple. In high school, Liza moved to Manhattan and was part of the Broadway Artists Alliance. She attended the Manhattan School of Music Pre-College Program for classical voice and was part of the Senior Select Chorus there. Liza performs at Don't Tell Mama for Seth Bisen-Hersh's Cabaret Showcases. She is making her Off-Broadway debut.

STEVEN J. HARRIS (U/S all male roles)

Steven studied at the H.B. Studio in New York. His Off-Broadway credits: The Loser in Teach Me How To Die (Gene Frankel Theatre), Vincenzo Peruggia in Stealing Mona Lisa (Theater 555, Theater for the New City), Jimmy in Masked: The Musical (Theatre 71). International: Carlos in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Original Swiss Cast).

BENJAMIN BALATBAT (Piano)

Benjamin Balatbat is a pianist, music director, and actor based in Manhattan. He is a graduate of Oberlin College, where he music-directed productions of Fly by Night, Heathers: the Musical, and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. In NYC, he has played in the pit and music and directed several shows for groups, including Baruch College, Narrows Community Theatre, and the Gallery Players Theater. He has also performed in bands at venues such as Rockwood Music Hall and Don't Tell Mama. Benjamin also played piano on the cast recording for the new musical Heartbreak County and played in the pit for the show's off-Broadway debut at SoHo Playhouse. He also works as a dance pianist and has accompanied classes for Gibney Dance and the National Dance Institute. Benjamin has studied acting at HB Studios. He made his acting debut in A Foray in Innocence at the New York Theater Festival.

E. ZOE HASSMAN (Cello)

Throughout her career, Zoe has appreciated playing in many Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, including Tootsie, Benny & Joon, Hi Ben (NAMT), First Daughter Suite, Candide, Cabaret, Show Boat, The King And I, Elf, and Anne Frank (piano & cello) among others... She is subbing on both cello chairs at The Lion King on Broadway. She has traveled extensively in the U.S., Europe, Japan, & South America, performing with artists like Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Liza Minnelli, Andrea Bocelli & Barry Manilow. Zoe performs with the legendary Jazz bassist Ron Carter in his Nonet/Octet. She has played with The New Jersey Symphony, The American Ballet Theater Orchestra, and principal cello with The Garden State Philharmonic. Zoe has played with The New York Philharmonic at Geffen Hall, including a "Live from Lincoln Center" TV Broadcast with Itzhak Perlman performing. Zoe has performed and recorded with The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and she has performed with New York City Opera, as well.