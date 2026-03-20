Cast Revealed For THE POTLUCK at Soho Rep

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The cast has been announced for The Potluck at Soho Rep. Soho Rep and INTAR will present The Potluck by César Alvarez, directed by Sarah Benson, this summer. Performances will run June 30 2026 - July 26 2026.

The cast will include Anthony Alfaro as César, El Beh as Jaime and on cello, Jacob Brandt as Jim and on bass and guitar, Andrew R. Butler as Bill and on guitars and Moog, Sammy Figueroa on percussion, Rubén Flores as Dad, Dionne McClain-Freeney as Sandi and on keyboards, Jessica Lurie on saxophone and flute, Gían Pérez as Cesar and on percussion, Zack Segel as Mike and on percussion, and Barbara Walsh as Mom.

About The Potluck

In 1979, five labor organizers were murdered at a protest in the streets of Greensboro, NC, by members of the KKK and the American Nazi Party. A year later, César James Alvarez was born into the survivor community and named for two of the victims. 37 years after that, César got a commission to write a musical about the Greensboro Massacre, but it turned into a show about ghosts… and capitalism…and how to recuperate from trauma that happened to you before you were even born.

The Potluck is a new musical featuring a 12 person intergenerational cast that conjures the soft side of the revolution, and tells a story about what to do when the government is actually trying to kill you.

All performances at Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons (416 W 42nd St).