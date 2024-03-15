Cast & Creative Team Set for THE HUMAN DREAM PROJECT & THE LYDIAN GALE PARR at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tank has revealed the cast and creative for their next two Core Productions, The Human Dream Project, created and directed by Admiral Grey, and The Lydian Gale Parr, composed by Alaina Ferris with a libretto by Karinne Keithley Syers, direction by Meghan Finn, and choreography by Katy Pyle and performed at Target Margin Theater. Both productions begin performances on April 5, 2024.



THE HUMAN DREAM PROJECT

Created and Directed by Admiral Grey

Music Direction and Compositions by Chad Raines

Devised by Snake In The Boot Collective

Performances begin April 5, 2024

Limited run through April 28, 2024

The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater



The cast of The Human Dream Project features puppeteers and devisers Brandt Adams, Zibby Jahns, Nat Marvan, and Rakel Stammer; and puppeteers, musicians, and devisers Nicolas Panken and Madeline Yara.



The Human Dream Project features set design by Krit Robinson, lighting design by Masha Tsimring, sound design by Chad Raines, and puppetry design and fabrication by Admiral Grey. Dramaturgy is by Brandt Adams and Joanie St-Kaminsky is the Stage Manager and Creative Production Assistant.



The Human Dream Project is an irreverent, moving multimedia performance project that collects recordings of people candidly describing their dreams and illustrates these recordings onstage with vivid puppetry performance and live music. Admiral Grey's technicolor handmade puppets and costumes and Chad Raines' rich textural foley and music manifest these dreams onstage, alongside in the dexterous abilities of the puppeteers/performers of the Snake In The Boot Collective. Cross the liminal curtain and navigate the odd, sometimes hilarious, sometimes despairing world of dreams that all humans experience as they sleep. The dreams are recorded via The Human Dream Project Dream Hotline (1-845-750-8891), a 24-hour hotline run by artist Admiral Grey. The hotline is becoming an international archive of human dreams from our time.



The performance schedule for The Human Dream Project is as follows: Thursdays – Sundays at 7pm. Exceptions: the Saturday April 6, Sunday April 14, and Sunday April 21 performances are at 3pm. There will be an additional performance on Monday April 22 at 7pm.



THE LYDIAN GALE PARR

Co-produced with Amanda + James

Composed and Music Directed by Alaina Ferris

Libretto by Karinne Keithley Syers

Directed by Meghan Finn

Choreographed by Katy Pyle

Performances begin April 5, 2024

Limited run through April 20, 2024

Presented at Target Margin Theater (232 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11220)



The cast of The Lydian Gale Parr features Gelsey Bell, soprano, Celtic harp; Alaina Ferris, alto, piano, Celtic harp; Chad Goodridge, baritone; Aviva Jaye, alto, Celtic harp; and Lacy Rose, soprano; with musicians Alina Eckersley, French horn; Eamon Goodman, flute, bass clarinet, steel guitar; Charlie Reed, viola da gamba; Leah Shaw, bassoon; and Yoshi Weinberg, flute, clarinet, pedal harp; and Ballez dancers Cove Barton, Jay Beardsley, MJ Markowitz and Arzu Salman.



The Lydian Gale Parr features set and costume design by Patricia Majorie, lighting design by Yang Yu, spatial instrument and sound design by Eamon Goodman, and projection design by David Pym. Simone Allen is the associate music director, Tristan O’Shea is the associate sound designer, Nicolas Browne is the assistant director, Michael Genese is the music copyist, and Sam Kaseta is the music assistant. Curtis Howard is the technical director, Mika Kauffman is the Stage Manager, and Alejandra Venancio is the Tank production Fellow.



The Lydian Gale Parr is a surreal and poetic chamber oratorio with ballet: a child emissary sent from a city under siege to deliver a letter to the attacking general. But the emissary cannot find him; at every place of arrival, the general has just left. Traveling through space and time, the emissary begins to shapeshift, to manifest freely: as boy, as girl, as man, as woman, as the Lydian Gale Parr, who journeys from ancient cities to cargo ships on an infinite errand to ask for an end to violence. They slip in and out of disparate webs of belonging yet hold fast to their quest: a ghost child of war.



This piece was commissioned by Charles & Joan Gross Foundation with support from The NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre by the City of New York Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment in association with The New York Foundation for the Arts.



This work was developed, in part, under the auspices of an Artist Residency at the Movement Lab in the Milstein Center of Barnard College, with additional support from New Dramatists and The Hermitage Artist Retreat.



The performance schedule for The Lydian Gale Parr is as follows: Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 3pm.





The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank’s mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. The Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.