Cast & Creative Team Announced For York Theatre Company's Musicals In Mufti Presentation Of HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION

The York Theatre Company, has announced the cast and creative team for its first Musicals in Mufti offering of 2023: How to Steal an Election: A Dirty Politics Musical, with music and lyrics by Oscar Brand and book by William F. Brown.

Performances begin Saturday, August 26, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, September 3, 2023. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, August 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at The Theater at St. Jean's (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean's.)

Directed by York Theatre's Associate Producing Director Joseph Hayward, with music direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Victoria Casillo, How to Steal an Election will feature Jason Graae (York's The Grand Tour) as Calvin Coolidge, and Emma Degerstedt (York's Desperate Measures) as April, with Courtney Arango (West Side Story at Milwaukee Rep), Kelly Berman (Gypsy at Goodspeed), and Drew Tanabe (York's Stardust Road) in the ensemble. Additional casting will be announced soon.

The production team includes Lighting Designer Ken Billington, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Production Stage Manager Claudia Zahn, Assistant Stage Manager Meg Meschino, Associate Director Angela Di Toro, Dramaturg Tess Nunan and Production Dramatist Emily Drossell. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Opening the Fall 2023 Series is the first New York revival of the 1968 musical How to Steal an Election: A Dirty Politics Musical, with music and lyrics by Oscar Brand (the “Dean of American Folk Music”) and book by William F. Brown (The Wiz). Brown and Brand had the notion of Jazz Age President Calvin Coolidge materializing in the present day (that is, 1968). There he meets a couple of fervent young protesters, just back from the skull-cracking Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Disillusioned, these two protesters have no taste for the political machine. But what's wrong with pragmatism, Coolidge asks them? What about learning to work within a corrupt system? Thus, Coolidge begins his history lesson, with vignettes and songs depicting cynical power grabs of yore. How to Steal an Election opened to rave reviews at Off-Broadway's Pocket Theatre in 1968 and after 50 performances, the show was set to move to Broadway. But there was a glitch-according to Oscar Brand, the $80,000 lined up for the move was Mob money. The authors refused to cooperate; end of deal, end of production. Until now!

The York Theatre Company's acclaimed Musicals in Mufti series-- awarded an Obie Grant in 2016-- is performed in a simply-staged, book-in-hand concert format. It is now in its twenty-ninth historic year of presenting shows from the past that deserve a second look. Mufti means “in street clothes, without the trappings of a full production.”

How To Steal an Election: A Dirty Politics Musical will play the following 11-performance schedule— First Week: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 & 7:00 p.m. (Opening Night). Second Week: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Talkbacks follow all matinee performances.

The second show in the series is a special event, 18 Minutes of Fame starring Barbara Minkus, written by Susan Morgenstern and Barbara Minkus. Making her York Theatre debut, Broadway, film, and television singer/actress Barbara Minkus shares an intimate performance of personal moments, funny and poignant songs, and remarkable stories of working with such luminaries as Danny Kaye, Merv Griffin, Jerry Lewis, and Charlotte Rae. While searching for fame throughout her life, Barbara found a lot more than she bargained for. In her delightfully engaging story - which has been presented a number of times in California-- Barbara shares an exceptional journey of love, life, difficult decisions, family dynamics and more. In concert with the presentation of How to Steal an Election, Barbara is adding special songs and stories to her show recounting her time working with composer/lyricist Oscar Brand and director George Abbott on The Education of H*YM*AN K*AP*LA*N, in which she starred on Broadway in 1968. 18 Minutes of Fame is directed by Susan Morgenstern, with musical direction by Ron Barnett. Performances are Monday, August 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m.

Following that will be the 1975 Broadway musical The Lieutenant, with book, music and lyrics by Chuck Strand, Gene Curty, and Nitra McAuliffe, directed by Bill Castellino. Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, September 9, 2023, and continue for 11 performances only through September 17, 2023. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, September 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Next in the series is the 1968 Broadway musical Golden Rainbow, with music and lyrics by Walter Marks and a book by Ernest Kinoy, directed by Stuart Ross. Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, September 23, 2023, and continue for 11 performances only through October 1, 2023. Opening Night will be Wednesday evening, September 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Closing the series will be a New2NY presentation of When We Get There, a new musical with book by Robert P. Young III and Richard Lasser and music and lyrics by Charlie Barnett. Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, October 2, 2023, and continue for 11 performances only through October 15, 2023. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, October 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

