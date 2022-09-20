Cast Announced for New Dark Comedy FUKT at the Tank and CyberTank

FUKT, a new uplifting dark comedy that inspires us to own our past and get on with our lives, written by Emma Goldman-Sherman and directed by Janice L. Goldberg, runs in-person at the Tank and live streaming on CyberTank, Thursday, Oct 27 through Sunday, November 13.

FUKT seemingly begins as a solo show about why Emma (Bridget White) changed her name. Enter Barbara (Julia Mack) and Bobbie (Eileen Sugameli) who steal the spotlight and demand to be included. Quarreling (and zombies and a striptease) ensues as the women's memories and perspectives collide. Through the chaos, we're left with a playful, yet personal story about moving the "FUK" on from childhood trauma.

The cast features Julia Mack, improv and sketch comedy performer at Second City, UCB, The PIT, and iO, and commercials for Microsoft, Constant Contact, and Lifetime; Bridget White, actor/singer, Broadway THE Will Rogers FOLLIES, Off Broadway GOOD MORNING, BILL at The Keen Company, and CROSSING THE DOUBLE WHITE LINE at Jewish Rep; and Eileen Sugameli, actor/magician, Off-Broadway: THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH at Theatre for a New Audience (TFANA), THAT PHYSICS SHOW, THAT CHEMISTRY SHOW and Co-creator of THE MAGIC OF BROADWAY. Understudies: Kati Schwartz is an award-winning playwright and actor and has studied and performed sketch comedy and improv at UCB (NY & LA), Second City, and The Groundlings. Mary Nepi is an actor/comedian and lead of horror-comedy film "Snatchers" (Sundance, SXSW), and has appeared in multiple short horror films and regional theatres throughout the country. Production Stage Manager is Kaleigh Cerqua.

Director Janice L. Goldberg is a Kennedy Center Gold Medallion Award Winner for her work with new plays. She has directed over 80 new works that have been seen uptown and down, across the country, from university to Off-Broadway. She directed the Off-Broadway premiere of the lauded I OF THE STORM at the Gym at Judson and June Ballinger's REMEMBRANCE DAY. Janice served as Artistic Co-Director of ANDTheatre Company, is a member of SDC, Dramatists Guild, New Circle Theatre Company and a faculty member of the Dramatists Guild Institute.

Original music and additional lyrics by Mariah Lotz, the first non-male autistic actor to play the role of Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time at The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. A multi-instrumentalist, Mariah has performed in numerous actor-musician shows including the lead roles in the 2019 National Tour of Once, and Spitfire Grill at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre. Mariah recently played Feste and composed an original score for Twelfth Night at Catskill Mountain Shakespeare.

Playwright Emma Goldman-Sherman's full-length plays have been finalists for BAPF, Henley Rose, Unicorn (3x), Cutting Ball (3x). Campfire, and Bechdel Test Festival. ABRAHAM'S DAUGHTERS is available as a podcast at TheParsnipShip.com. MFA in Theatre from the University of Iowa where they received a Norman Felton Fellowship, the Richard Maibaum Award for plays addressing social justice, and a Jane Chambers from ATHE. Residencies at Millay, Ragdale and WordBridge. Published with Brooklyn Publishers, Next Stage Press, Smith & Kraus, Applause, Smith Scripts (UK), and others. Member: Dramatists Guild, LMDA and Honor Roll.

FUKT is a Bay Area Playwrights 2020 Finalist, Unicorn Theatre 2020 Finalist, and highly recommended on The New Play Exchange (https://newplayexchange.org/plays/172600/fukt). Early development at Dixon Place and with 29th Street Playwrights Collective at the Dramatists Guild Foundation.

Content warnings for fisticuffs, gunshots, and frank discussion of sexual abuse.

Performance Details:

FUKT

In person at The Tank and streaming on CyberTank

312 W 36th Street, NYC

October 27- November 13, 2022

Tickets: $11.93 - $37.97 including fees

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197941®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35658%2Fproduction%2F1138125?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

https://www.fukttheplay.com/