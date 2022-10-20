Cast Announced For Atlantic Theater Company's THE FAR COUNTRY

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere production of The Far Country, an Atlantic commissioned play by Guggenheim fellow Lloyd Suh, directed by Obie Award winner Eric Ting.

The Far Country will feature Ben Chase (Mondo Tragic), Jinn S. Kim (Race, Religion & Politics), Whit K. Lee (Assassins), Christopher Liam Moore (All The Way), Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady), Amy Kim Waschke (Off-Broadway debut), and Eric Yang (Legacy).

The Far Country will begin performances on Thursday, November 17th, and will open Monday, December 5th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

An intimate epic that follows an unlikely family's journey from rural Taishan to the wild west of California in the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

The Far Country will feature scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Fan Zhang, wigs, hair and makeup by Tommy Kurzman, and casting by The Telsey Office: William Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA; Destiny Lilly, CSA. Alyssa K. Howard will serve as production stage manager.

The Far Country is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. This play is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

Ben Chase (Inspector) Atlantic debut. Off B'way/Regional: Mondo Tragic, I am Soul (National Black Theatre); Romeo and Juliet, Nothing Gold Can Stay (Old Globe); Spunk (Classical Theatre of Harlem); May 39th (Drama League); multiple seasons at Shakespeare and Co, CATF, and Trinity Co. among others. Workshops of new work at Red Bull, Playwrights Horizons, New Dramatists among others. Film: Ami Mann's Audrey's Children (upcoming), Dee Rees' The Last Thing He Wanted (Netflix), Lydia Pilcher's A Call To Spy (IFC Films), and A Shot Through the Wall. TV: "The Thing About Pam" (Lead), "Law and Order: Organized Crime" (Lead), "Monsterland," "Transparent," "Mysteries of Laura," "Difficult People," "Undocumented." MFA: Brown/Trinity.

JINN S. KIM (Gee) is a NY-based actor with various theater, film & tv credits. He proudly serves as the Executive Director of Developing Artists, which provides opportunities for overlooked teens to reach their full potential and advocate for positive social change through a practical application of the performing arts (developingartists.org). Jinn has been a member of LAByrinth since 1995. Theater credits include Race, Religion & Politics by Stephen Adly Guirgis (co-starring Philip Seymour Hoffman); The Fairy Tale Project at The Public Theater (dir. Jill DeArmon); disOriented by Kyung Park; NYIT Award winning production of Rise and Fall Of A Teenage Cyberqueen by Lindsay Joy Murphy; The Oldest Boy by Sarah Ruhl at Marin Theatre Company (dir. by Jessica Thebus); Aubergine by Julia Cho at South Coast Rep (dir. by Lisa Peterson). Film/TV includes Hurricane Streets, "Oz," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "How To Make It In America," "Power," 11:55, "Jessica Jones," "Feed The Beast," "Bull," "Gotham," "God Friended Me."

Whit K. Lee (Yip) is honored to help tell this important part of Chinese American History. Off-Broadway: CSC - Assassins; Pan Asian - Wong Chin Foo in Citizen Wong; Prospect Theater Company - Joshi in Evergreen; Adirondack Theatre Festival - Atung in The Chinese Lady; Steppenwolf Theatre - Wen Xiaoping in The Doppelgänger; Actors Theatre of Louisville - A Christmas Carol; National Asian Artists Project - Prez in The Pajama Game (upcoming) & The Artful Dodger in Oliver! TV: "Law & Order SVU," "Jigsaw," "Orange is the New Black," "Wall Street English." Film: Guess Who's Grounded directed by Justin Chan. Thank you to Lloyd Suh, Eric Ting, Atlantic Theater Company, my family and my dream team, Susan Campochiaro Confrey - CBU Management & Padraic - JC William Agency for their love and support.

Christopher Liam Moore (Harriwell/Interpreter) originated the role of Walter Jenkins in Robert Schenkkan's All the Way and played the role on Broadway and at Oregon Shakespeare Festival and A.R.T. Other theater credits include: four seasons at OSF including the title role in Richard II, Berkeley Rep, Arena Stage, Guthrie, South Coast Rep, Mark Taper Forum, Old Globe, Long Wharf, and Yale Rep. He directed 11 productions at OSF and has also directed at Cal Shakes, Utah Shakespeare Festival, and Artists Rep. He recently directed Twelfth Night for Play On! and Next Chapter Podcasts. Film and television credits include: series regular on TBS' "Ten Items Or Less" and Fox's "Murder In Small Town X," "Friends," Night Moves, "Star Trek; Voyager," "Judging Amy," "3rd Rock From The Sun," and The Cherokee Kid. He is a founding member of Cornerstone Theater Company.

Shannon Tyo (Yuen). New York: peerless (Primary Stages), The Chinese Lady (Ma-Yi and The Public; Lortel Award, Theater World Award, Drama Desk nomination), Kentucky (EST), Bikeman (Tribeca PAC). Select regional: The Chinese Lady (Long Wharf Theatre; CT Critics Circle Award), The Good Book (Berkeley Rep), Fun Home (Baltimore Center Stage), Broadway Bounty Hunter (Barrington Stage), Smart People (Geva Theatre), Bright Half Life (Kitchen Theatre), The White Snake (The Old Globe), Miss Saigon (Pioneer Theatre, MT Wichita), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Northern Stage). TV: "30 Rock" (NBC), "The Last O.G." (TBS), "Rediscovering Christmas" (Lifetime). SOVAS Award, Audiobook Narration.

Amy Kim Waschke (Low) Theater: Tiger Style! (South Coast Repertory), Revenge Song (Geffen Playhouse), Macbeth (Oregon Shakespeare Festival-OSF), Othello (American Repertory Theater/OSF), Snow in Midsummer (OSF), Julius Caesar (OSF), Hannah & The Dread Gazebo (OSF), Vietgone (Seattle Repertory Theatre/OSF),The Winter's Tale (OSF), Water By The Spoonful (Studio Theatre), The White Snake (OSF, Berkeley Rep, McCarter, Goodman, Guthrie, Old Globe & the Wuzhen Festival in China), disOriented (Theatre C), The Inexplicable Redemption of Agent G (Vampire Cowboys). TV: "Law & Order SVU" (NBC), "Mythic Quest" (AppleTV), "Magnum PI" (NBC). Upcoming: Exotic Deadly: Or The MSG Play (Old Globe). Follow at www.amykimw.com or Instagram: @akwaschke. Love to Moses and Gus.

ERIC YANG (Moon Gyet) is thrilled to be part of his first production with Atlantic Theater Company. He made his Off-Broadway debut earlier this year starring in New Federal Theatre's world premiere of Gong Lum's Legacy, and he recently wrapped the independent feature, Birth/rebirth. Other films: Versace Softboi, Ttal, Misattribution of Arousal. Eric studied economics and theater at Princeton University, and was stoked to find that one turned out a lot less useful than the other. He is grateful to his parents and brother Kevin for all their support. @eric.y.yang

Lloyd Suh (Playwright) is the author of The Chinese Lady (recently produced with Ma-Yi at The Public Theater), Bina's Six Apples (produced this season at Alliance Theatre and Children's Theatre Company), Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery, The Wong Kids in the Secret of the Space Chupacabra Go!, Franklinland, Jesus in India, and many more, including The Heart Sellers, which will premiere at Milwaukee Rep this spring. His work has been produced at theaters across the country including Ensemble Studio Theatre, Magic Theatre, Denver Center, Artists Rep, Interact, Geva, Timeline, the Guthrie with Theater Mu, ArtsEmerson, Long Wharf Theatre, and others, and internationally at the Cultural Center of the Philippines and with PCPA at the Guerilla Theatre in Seoul, Korea. He has received a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, the Horton Foote Prize, the Helen Merrill Award, and the Lilah Kan Red Socks Award. He served from 2005-2010 as the Artistic Director of Second Generation and Co-Director of the Ma-Yi Writers Lab, and from 2011-2020 as Director of Artistic Programs at The Lark. He was elected in 2016 to the Dramatists Guild Council.

Eric Ting (Director) is an Obie Award-winning director whose recent credits include Lloyd Suh's Bina's Six Apples (world premiere, Children's Theater Co/ Alliance); Marcus Gardley's Lear and The Good Person of Szechwan (Cal Shakes); and Octavia E. Butler's Parable of The Sower: The Opera (world premiere, International Tour). New York: Manhattan Theatre Club, Public Theater Under the Radar, BAM Next Wave, Soho Rep. Regional: Yale Rep, Long Wharf Theatre, Hartford Stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Philadelphia Theatre Co, Cincinnati Playhouse, Goodman, Denver Center, CTG, ACT, Berkeley Rep, Seattle Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival. International: Singapore, France, UAE, Holland, Canada, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bali. Upcoming: The Far Country (world premiere, Atlantic Theater Company); Between Two Knees (Seattle Rep). Awards: OBIE, TBA Awards, Connecticut Critics Circle Awards.

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director). At Atlantic, our aim is singular-to empower simple and honest storytelling that fosters greater understanding of our shared world. We are a family of artists dedicated to exploring essential truths onstage, be it a show at Atlantic Theater Company or a class at Atlantic Acting School. As a producer, presenter, and educator of theater, we are driven by the belief that theater can challenge and transform our ways of thinking and urge us to reflect on our role in society. From our Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning productions to our community-based education programs, we are committed to uncovering and celebrating the stories of our varied human existence. Founded as an ensemble of impassioned artists in 1985, Atlantic Theater Company has grown into a powerhouse Off-Broadway company. We challenge, inspire, and awaken audiences with truthful storytelling presented across our two venues, the Linda Gross Theater and the intimate Stage 2 black-box. As a producer of compelling new works, we are committed to championing the stories from new and established artists alike, amplifying the voices of emerging playwrights through our deeply collaborative programs and initiatives. We have produced more than 200 plays and musicals including Tony Award-winning productions of The Band's Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses), Spring Awakening (Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik), and The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize recipient Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis); New York Drama Critics' Circle winners for Best New Play The Night Alive (Conor McPherson) and Best Foreign Play Hangmen (Martin McDonagh); Obie Award winners for Best New American Play Guards at the Taj and Describe the Night (Rajiv Joseph); Obie Award Special Citation recipient Skeleton Crew (Dominique Morisseau); Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award and Lucille Lortel Award winner English (Sanaz Toossi); and New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award winner for Best New Musical Kimberly Akimbo (David Lindsay-Abaire, Jeanine Tesori).