Candice Guardino to Bring ITALIAN BRED Home to Wagner College

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Staten Island native, comedian, actress, and writer Candice Guardino is bringing her hit Off-Broadway theatrical comedy, ITALIAN BRED, home for a special one-night-only benefit performance at Wagner College on Friday, December 4th!

This is an especially meaningful homecoming for Candice, who graduated from Wagner College. She's returning to the very place where she studied theatre, and a portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit Wagner College's Theatre Department, supporting the next generation of performers!

Inspired by her larger-than-life Italian-American family growing up in Brooklyn and Staten Island, ITALIAN BRED brings outrageous family stories, unforgettable characters, and plenty of laughter to the stage. The show has sold out in cities nationwide and is now streaming on Amazon! Now, Candice returns to where it all began for a wonderful evening of comedy, community, and giving back. Tickets: $50. Your ticket includes a post-show talk-back with Candice Guardino, and a $25 donation to the Wagner College Theatre Department.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 07 Hrs 21 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming