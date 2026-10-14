Candice Guardino to Bring ITALIAN BRED Home to Wagner College
The one-night-only benefit performance will include a post-show talk-back with Guardino and support the next generation of theatre students.
Staten Island native, comedian, actress, and writer Candice Guardino is bringing her hit Off-Broadway theatrical comedy, ITALIAN BRED, home for a special one-night-only benefit performance at Wagner College on Friday, December 4th!
This is an especially meaningful homecoming for Candice, who graduated from Wagner College. She's returning to the very place where she studied theatre, and a portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit Wagner College's Theatre Department, supporting the next generation of performers!
Inspired by her larger-than-life Italian-American family growing up in Brooklyn and Staten Island, ITALIAN BRED brings outrageous family stories, unforgettable characters, and plenty of laughter to the stage. The show has sold out in cities nationwide and is now streaming on Amazon! Now, Candice returns to where it all began for a wonderful evening of comedy, community, and giving back. Tickets: $50. Your ticket includes a post-show talk-back with Candice Guardino, and a $25 donation to the Wagner College Theatre Department.
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