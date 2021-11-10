Candace Bushnell's IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY? Announces Full Creative Team

Ahead of the production's first preview on November 13, Is There Still Sex in the City? announced their full creative team.

Is There Still Sex in the City? will feature scenic design by Anna Louizos; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Travis McHale; sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor; and projection design by Caite Hevner. They will be joining Lorin Latarro, who was previously announced as the director of the production.

"It's a pleasure and an honor to have so many women working on the show," said director, Lorin Latarro. "We have a female scenic designer, costume designer, sound designer, projection designer, production stage manager, assistant stage manager, sound operator, and so many more! In addition to all of us working well together, there is lots of knowing laughter when Candace drops a dating story or a truth bomb about being a woman living and working in NYC."

Following a successful world premiere at Bucks County Playhouse, Is There Still Sex in the City? arrives in New York this month, running Off-Broadway at The Daryl Roth Theatre for a 12-week limited engagement. Previews begin on November 13th with an opening night set for December 7th.

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of SEX AND THE CITY and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell shares her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City, while pouring Cosmos in Manolos.

Is There Still Sex in the City? is produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, Josh Fiedler, Segerstrom Center For The Arts, Julia Argyos, Blue Sky Events, Bucks County Playhouse, Sharon A. Carr, Iris Smith, and Viva! Diva! Can!.

Tickets start at $49. For complete details and to purchase tickets, please visit Telecharge.com or call 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400. The in-person box office for Is There Still Sex in the City? is now open.

All audience members are required to be fully vaccinated OR provide proof of a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to performance or proof of a negative antigen test taken up to 6 hours prior to performance. All audience members visiting The Candi Bar at the D-Lounge are required to be fully vaccinated. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. There are no refunds once a ticket transaction has been completed. Exchanges due to health concerns will be available through Telecharge Customer Service or online up to two days prior to the ticketed performance, subject to availability.

For more information, please visit IsThereStillSexInTheCity.com or find the show on all social platforms at @IsThereStillSex.