Caitlin Kinnunen Joins the Cast of RESCUE RUE Off-Broadway

The full cast of Rescue Rue, a new musical fairytale created by Emmy-winning Stacey Weingarten has been announced. Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (B'way: The Prom) joins a cast of seven, including Alex Burnette (Off-B'way: Olivier Py's The Young Girl), Leanne Brunn (Nat. Tour: ImaginOcean), Harrison Bryan (Off-B'way: A Patron of the Arts), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Off-B'way: Avenue Q), Brendan Malafronte (Nat. Tour: Imaginocean), and Kathryn McCreary (Nat. Tours: Phantom, Avenue Q).

A family-friendly musical for all ages told by a colorful cast of puppets and people, Rescue Rue is directed by Weingarten, and choreographed by Rhonda Miller. The musical will be staged at the DR2 Theatre, 103 East 15th Street (bet. Park and 4th Avenue) in NYC for six weeks only from December 5-January 16, 2021. Opening night is December 12th.

Rescue Rue is recommended for ages 4+.

When a little dog named Rue wishes for a "Happily Ever After" from her Fairy Dogmother, she soon embarks on an emotional journey of self-discovery and belonging. Kicked out of her home, Rue meets new friends and enemies alike on the street and at the pound before finding her "Furever" home and realizing life is really about finding your happy beginnings, not endings! Based on a true adoption story, this family-friendly pop musical is fun for all ages - for kids and kids at heart... especially animal lovers. There's no place like (furever) home!

Tickets start at $39. For tickets, visit Telecharge.com or RescueRue.com

Direct Show Link: https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Rescue-Rue/Overview.

Performances are at 11am and 3pm on a fluctuating schedule. Visit the website, RescueRue.com for the full performance schedule.

The runtime is 75 minutes with no intermission.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel