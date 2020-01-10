CSC Cancels Two Preview Performances Of DRACULA

Classic Stage Company has cancelled the first two preview performances of Kate Hamill's reimagining of Dracula, directed by Sarna Lapine, due to an issue with heat in the theater that has delayed technical rehearsals this week. The production will now run January 16 - March 8.

Dracula features Matthew Amendt (The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Dracula, Laura Baranik (Bedlam's The Seagull, Sense and Sensibility) as Drusilla, Michael Crane (Gloria, Little Women) as Jonathan Harker, Kelley Curran (Mother of the Maid, Present Laughter) as Mina Harker, Jessica Frances Dukes ("Ozark", "Jessica Jones") as Doctor Van Helsing, Kate Hamill (Sense and Sensibility, Little Women) as Renfield, Lori Laing ("Iron Fist", "She's Gotta Have It") as Marilla, Jamie Ann Romero (The Play That Goes Wrong, "The Punisher") as Lucy Westenra, and Matthew Saldivar (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Peter and the Starcatcher) as Doctor Seward.

CSC presents Dracula in repertory with a new production of Tristan Bernays' adaptation of Frankenstein, directed by Timothy Douglas and featuring Stephanie Berry (Gloria: A Life, Sugar in Our Wounds) as Frankenstein/The Creature and Rob Morrison (Avenue Q, Nevermore) as The Chorus (January 30-March 15, 2020). With these two adaptations of canonical horror works-based on novels by Bram Stoker and Mary Shelley-CSC continues the repertory series' aim of providing a platform and freedom in the creative process to today's most exciting emerging theater artists. Widely known as a pair of macabre fantasies about blood-sucking vampires and man-made monsters, Dracula and Frankenstein more truly scratch at the fundamental human fears of love and betrayal, while exposing the even truer horrors of basic human nature. These productions continue to expand CSC's panoramic view of what constitutes a classic.

The creative team for the repertory productions includes John Doyle (Scenic Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design, Frankenstein), Robert Perdziola (Costume Design, Dracula), Adam Honoré (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), and Telsey + Co. (Casting). Stage Managers for Dracula are Sarah E.T. Jackson and Giles T. Horne. Stage Managers for Frankenstein are Megan Schwarz Dickert and Diane Healy.

Performances of Dracula and Frankenstein take place at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater at Classic Stage Company (136 E. 13th St, New York). Dracula now begins performances January 16, and Frankenstein begins performances on January 30. Both productions open Monday, February 17 and play in repertory through March 8.

CSC 2019-20 season memberships are now available starting at $25. Single tickets and member tickets for Dracula and Frankenstein are now on sale.

Tickets for Dracula and Frankenstein are $75 for January 16 and February 17; and $80 between February 18 and March 8. Special two-show packages offer one ticket each to Dracula and Frankenstein for $130. Prime seats are available at all performances for $125. Tickets and membership packages can be purchased at classicstage.org or 212.352.3101 (or toll free 866.811.4111).





