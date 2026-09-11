CRAZY MAMA: Crazy Mama: A True Story of Love and Madness is Coming to 59E59 Theaters

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Rubicon Theatre Company will present the Off-Broadway premiere of “Crazy Mama: A True Story of Love and Madness” by Sharon Scott Williams, a powerful play about love and resilience, directed by Anson Williams and starring Linda Purl – playing 16 different characters - and Will Huse as The Blues Man. Performances will begin on Wednesday, September 16, 2027 at 7:30pm for a limited engagement through October 18, 2027 at 59E59 Theaters – Theater C.

Laced with humor and pathos, Crazy Mama is a testament to the steely resilience of the human heart and the enduring nature of hope. Sharon races home from school a couple days after her 8th birthday to beat her teenaged brother Spikey to the last slice of birthday cake. When she enters the kitchen, she finds her mother wielding a knife. As the Sheriff escorts her mother away, the deputy tells Sharon that her mama is “not right in the head.” Crazy Mama is a one-woman tour-de-force about a woman's decades-long dream of saving her mother from the soul-crushing grip of mental illness.

The creative team is Brian Gale (lighting and projections design) and Lindsay Jones (sound design). The production stage manager is Alexandrea Hess Rodriguez. Associate Producer is Stephanie Coltrin.

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