CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH Comes to New York City and Rochester

Performances take place September 28 and 30.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Photo 1 Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
Bryce Pinkham to Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS  as 'Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S.' in Jul Photo 2 Bryce Pinkham to Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in July
Review Roundup: UNCLE VANYA, Starring David Cromer Photo 3 Review Roundup: UNCLE VANYA, Starring David Cromer
Off Broadway Cast Recording Of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER To Be Released On JAY Recor Photo 4 Off Broadway Cast Recording Of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER To Be Released On JAY Records

CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH Comes to New York City and Rochester

And you thought she was out spoken on that damn Little House on the Prairie? After her internationally successful run, she’s brining her show back to New York by popular demand.  

Join Alison Arngrim (formerly Nellie Oleson from the hit series Little House on the Prairie) as she gives audiences a reality check on “the facts of life” like no one else has ever done before, but sure as hell should have in CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH. Ms Arngrim’s memoir's for which her show is based and similarly titled, "Confessions of a Prairie Bitch: How I Survived Nellie Oleson and Learned to Love Being Hated," through Harper Collins had a record breaking number of months on the New York Times Best Seller’s List.

WHERE:        The Laurie Beechman Theatre – 407 West 42 Street, NYC,  
WHEN:          Thursday, Sept 28th / 7:00pm (EST)
TICKETS:     $25.00 by visiting Click Here


WHERE:        Theatre at Innovation Square – 131 Chestnut Street, Rochester NY
WHEN:          Saturday, Sept 30th / 7:30pm (EST)
TICKETS:     General $24.50 / VIP $32.50 (Includes Pre-Show Meet & Greet) visit https://theaterais.thundertix.com/events/215500




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
PUBLIK PRIVATE to Take the Stage in Special Developmental Readings by The Sol Project and Photo
PUBLIK PRIVATE to Take the Stage in Special Developmental Readings by The Sol Project and PlayPenn

Get the latest scoop on the exclusive collaboration between The Sol Project and PlayPenn as they present developmental readings of PUBLIK PRIVATE. itness the birth of groundbreaking plays in this exciting partnership.

2
Roundabout Names 2023-24 Directing Fellow and Directors Group Photo
Roundabout Names 2023-24 Directing Fellow and Directors Group

Discover the individuals who will be shaping the future of Roundabout Theatre Company. Get to know these emerging artists and learn about Roundabout's prestigious program that nurtures and supports their artistic growth.

3
Matthew Lutz-Kinoys FILLING STATION to be Presented at The Kitchen This Fall Photo
Matthew Lutz-Kinoy's FILLING STATION to be Presented at The Kitchen This Fall

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Matthew Lutz-Kinoy's exhibition 'Filling Station,' as it takes you on a journey through the fascinating realm of art and architecture. Presented by The Kitchen and Dia Art Foundation, this exhibition is a must-see for art enthusiasts and architecture lovers alike.

4
Meredith Max Hodges Appointed Chief Executive Officer of The Shed Photo
Meredith 'Max' Hodges Appointed Chief Executive Officer of The Shed

Meredith 'Max' Hodges has been appointed as The Shed's new Chief Executive Officer.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY Video Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You