CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH Comes to New York City and Rochester

And you thought she was out spoken on that damn Little House on the Prairie? After her internationally successful run, she’s brining her show back to New York by popular demand.

Join Alison Arngrim (formerly Nellie Oleson from the hit series Little House on the Prairie) as she gives audiences a reality check on “the facts of life” like no one else has ever done before, but sure as hell should have in CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH. Ms Arngrim’s memoir's for which her show is based and similarly titled, "Confessions of a Prairie Bitch: How I Survived Nellie Oleson and Learned to Love Being Hated," through Harper Collins had a record breaking number of months on the New York Times Best Seller’s List.



WHERE: The Laurie Beechman Theatre – 407 West 42 Street, NYC,

WHEN: Thursday, Sept 28th / 7:00pm (EST)

TICKETS: $25.00 by visiting Click Here





WHERE: Theatre at Innovation Square – 131 Chestnut Street, Rochester NY

WHEN: Saturday, Sept 30th / 7:30pm (EST)

TICKETS: General $24.50 / VIP $32.50 (Includes Pre-Show Meet & Greet) visit https://theaterais.thundertix.com/events/215500