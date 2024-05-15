Photos: First Look at THE HOURS ARE FEMININE at INTAR Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released from International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre)'s World Premiere production of The Hours Are Feminine. Written and directed by Obie Award winner José Rivera (Marisol), performances began at INTAR Theatre on Saturday May 11 and run through Sunday June 9, 2024.

The cast of The Hours Are Feminine includes Maribel Martínez (Bees & Honey) as “Evalisse,” Hiram Delgado (Take Me Out) as “Fernán,” Donovan Monzon Sanders (Crossing Borders) as “Jaivín,” Sara Koviak (Your Name Means Dream) as “Mirella,” Robert Montano (Small) as “Little Anthony,” and Dan Grimaldi (“The Sopranos”) as “Charlie.”

In the summer of 1960, Hurricane Donna ravages the Northeast and a Puerto Rican family of three, who has never left home before, moves to rural Long Island. Evalisse, Fernán and their son Jaivín rent a dilapidated little house on the property of an old middle-class Italian named Charlie. Tensions rise between the families of old immigrants and new. Written and directed by José Rivera, this autobiographical play explores female friendship and the price of assimilation and the American way of life with humor, tears, and a final, healing reckoning.

Comments