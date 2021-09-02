CHASING JACK to Begin Previews September 22nd at the Jerry Orbach Theatre

When John S. Anastasi's CHASING JACK was invited to join the 131 productions participating in the 2019 New York Summerfest it was honored with both The Best of Festival Award and The Best Play Award.

The play was then added to the 2020 schedule of Florida's Willow Theatre when it was abruptly shut down, along with every other theatrical production in Boca Raton, on the afternoon of its Opening Night (Thursday, March 12) due to COVID-19.

THE OFF-BROADWAY PREMIERE

CHASING JACK will begin Preview Performances Off-Broadway on Wednesday, September 22nd at the Jerry Orbach Theatre (210 West 50th Street) in Times Square on the corner of Broadway and 50th Street.

The Off-Broadway Premiere will be on Wednesday, September 29th at 7:30pm.

Directed by Peter J. Loewy and featuring Emanuele Secci as Dr. Jack Chase, the play is not so much a courtroom drama as it is a courtroom bombshell.

THE PLAY

CHASING JACK is a high-stakes, tightrope-walking, rollercoaster of a play. Of the 47 shows opening in New York in the next three months? This is the one to see. Guaranteed, it will move you to the edge of your seat and leave you there until the curtain. It's the story of the suave Dr. Jack Chase. A world-famous-Harvard-educated heart surgeon whose very serious gambling addiction has landed him in a very serious Manhattan courtroom where the blue-collar family of Michael James claims that he is directly responsible for the death of their Michael. This is Jack Chase's last-chance malpractice lawsuit. He needs to win this case. Every segment of his life depends on the win. The audience watches his nail-biting trial in real time. VERY. REAL. HOLD YOUR BREATH. TIME. Addiction is ruthless. But it makes for riveting theatre. And isn't that why we've all come back to the Broadway neighborhood? RIVITING THEATRE.

THE PLAYERS

Emanuele Secci (The Hundred-Foot Journey, Nobody Walks, Angels & Demons, Trophy Wife, Loving; recipient of three Daytime Emmy Awards), Jenna Rose Sander (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Armageddon Tales), Alejandra Mangini (Coriolanus, Measure For Measure), Dennis Brito (Poisoned, Last Jew in Europe, All's Fair in Love & Science, Balm in Gilead, La Nina Que Moria a Cada Rato, Stage Kiss, The Ideal, Before The Snow, Reunion 108, 1971, Into the Limelight), Richard Clodfelter (A Little Princess, Executive Decision, All The Way, King Lear, Hamlet, Midsummer Night's Dream, Pygmalion, A Christmas Carol, Death of a Salesman, "The Blacklist," "The Enemy Within," "Hunters") Caroline Sposto (The ETC 10-Minute Play Festival), Robert Eigen (Wizard, The Bald Soprano, 27 Wagons Full of Cotton, Saint Joan, The Hairy Ape, The Lower Depths, Novaya Zemlya, Countless Voices: The Forgotten Souls of 911) and Joel Shaw (Butterfly, Zucchini, Temporarily, The Shadow Box, The Perfect Murder, Deadly Affairs, Saving Face).

THE PRODUCER

Rachel Stange began her career as a journalist. During that time, she worked with high profile news organizations such as CBS News, Entertainment Tonight, LOGO, CBS Entertainment. She later made a career change to theater working with the Broadway press firm Boneau Bryan/Brown working on shows such as: Mary Stuart, The Norman Conquests, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The 39 Steps, Signature Theater and more. Her time as a theatrical press agent led her to becoming interested in producing for the stage. Rachel started her producing career in the office of Broadway producer Jamie deRoy and has been with her for over ten years. She was a part of the producing team for The King's Speech in London's West End and Godspell on Broadway. In addition to Chasing Jack, she is the lead producer on a new musical Esther: The Heart of a Queen. She is a member of the Drama League, TRU Career Producers Team and The League of Professional Theater Women. She also recently joined the film world as a producer on the new documentary Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age now showing on PBS's Great Performances.

THE PLAYWRIGHT

John S. Anastasi works written for the stage include: In My Father's Eyes, a play with music, produced at the Forum Theater (New Jersey) and the historic Mishler Theater (Altoona, PA.). Music by David Friedman. It was selected as an alternate at the New York Fringe Festival summer 2003. Stolen Lives, a two-character drama, presented at the Acorn Theater at Theatre Row after being presented at the Mishler Theatre. Pied a Terre enjoyed a successful off-Broadway premier at the Kirk Theater at Theatre Row in 2007. Since being published by Samuel French in 2008, Pied a Terre has been produced at the Cork Theatre in Ireland and has been fully translated to Chinese and produced at the Shanghai Grand Theatre in China as well as multiple cities in China. I Forgive You, Ronald Regan was produced Off-Broadway at the Beckett Theatre in Manhattan in Summer 2013 and published by Dramatic Publishing of Chicago. Transition was presented at the Dorothy Strelsin Theatre and the 5th Wall Theatre/Richmond Triangle Players in Richmond, Virginia.

THE DIRECTOR

Peter J. Loewy was the producing Artistic Director of the Forum Theatre Arts Center in New Jersey for 35 years where he produced and directed over 100 plays and musicals. He recently wrote and directed a parody of House on Haunted Hill, A Horror of Comedy, based on the 1959 film of the same name. He began his career as a young man with famed librettist Michael Stewart and producer David Merrick.

THE CREATIVE TEAM & THE MANAGEMENT TEAM

Overseen by Production Stage Manager, Nikki M. Reed, CHASING JACK'S Creative and Management Teams includes Joel Connelly (Scenic Design), Mark Baron (Original Music/Sound Design), Jak Prince (Lighting Designer), Jeffery Passero (Casting Director), Stephen Bittrich (Website Design/Poster Art/Title Treatment), Bridget Callinan (Marketing Director), Hugh Hysell (Marketing Consultant) and Robert Levinstein (General Management).

THE THEATER

The Jerry Orbach Theater

210 West 50th Street

THE PLAYING SCHEDULE

Wednesdays - 7:30pm

Saturdays - 5:00pm

Sundays - 5:00pm

TICKETS

www.ChasingJackThePlay.com

212-921-7862

TICKET PRICES

$39.50 - $49.50