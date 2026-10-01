Bryce Gerson to Make Off-Broadway Debut in HOLD
The psychological thriller will premiere at the AMT Theater in Manhattan as part of the Circle Theatre Festival.
Actor and filmmaker Bryce Gerson will make his Off-Broadway debut this fall in Hold, an original one-man play written and performed by Gerson. The production will premiere at the AMT Theater in New York City as part of RJ Theatre Company/TAL Media NYC's third annual Circle Theatre Festival, running October 26 through November 15.
In Hold, a crisis hotline volunteer receives a call from a stranger who knows his darkest secret, forcing him to relive the night he ignored a desperate knock at his college dorm room door.
The psychological thriller unfolds through the perspective of Miles, a suicide hotline volunteer whose carefully controlled conversation begins to fracture as the caller draws him deeper into a memory he has spent years trying to escape. Told through a single performer, Hold explores guilt, grief, memory, and the consequences of the moments we cannot undo.
Gerson developed Hold as an intimate, cinematic piece of theatre built around restraint and psychological tension. The production marks both his Off-Broadway debut and the New York premiere of the play.
Gerson is an actor, writer, and filmmaker whose screen work includes Finding, for which he received Best Actor in a Short at the Cannes World Film Festival. He recently appeared alongside Josh Henderson in the upcoming feature film Bulldogs, written and directed by Cole Mueller.
Hold will be presented alongside Ashlyn Hughes' Good Grievers as part of the 2026 Circle Theatre Festival at the AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street in Manhattan.
Performance Schedule
Monday, October 26 at 8:00 PM
Sunday, November 1 at 2:00 PM
Tuesday, November 3 at 8:00 PM
Sunday, November 8 at 2:00 PM
Monday, November 9 at 9:30 PM
Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/rj-theatre-company/hold-good-grievers-ndash-circle-theater-festival
Content Warning: Hold contains themes and discussion of suicide, suicidal ideation, and grief following a death by suicide.
*Photo: Peter Konerko
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