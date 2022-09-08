Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bruce McCulloch Announces Return Off-Broadway Run of BRUCE MCCULLOCH: TALES OF BRAVERY AND STUPIDITY

Performances run October 14-29 at SoHo Playhouse.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

Comedian, actor, writer, director and Kid in The Hall, Bruce McCulloch announces the off-Broadway return of his much-loved, one-man show, Bruce McCulloch: Tales of Bravery and Stupidity, running October 14-29 at SoHo Playhouse following his two-week run in June.

After the success of the latest Kids in the Hall reboot for Amazon Prime, Bruce is eager to return to the stage and connect with a live audience.

"I can't wait to be back in my favorite city in this venerable and intimate theatre," stated Bruce. "Performing for a New York audience is like no other experience."

Tales is a show that moves brilliantly between funny, relatable and surprisingly touching. Using music, stand-up, and storytelling, Bruce looks at the bravely stupid things he's done, and things we all do as we try and make sense of our messy lives, as well as the simple things that comfort and connect us all.

Produced by Westbeth Entertainment in association with Barrow Street Theatricals, tickets are on sale now available at SoHo Playhouse.

Bruce McCulloch is a Canadian actor, writer, and director with a career spanning television, theatre and film. Bruce stars in the new The Kids in the Hall series and in the new documentary, The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, both of which premiered in May on Amazon Prime.

Earlier this year, Bruce won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy for directing the CBC sketch series, TallBoyz, which is now available to watch in the U.S. on Fuse. Other TV directing credits include SNL, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Schitt's Creek, and Trailer

Park Boys. Bruce has written and performed in Young Drunk Punk (a series inspired by his own life), Death Comes to Town, and This Blows (web series) all for CBC, and he created Carpoolers for ABC.

Bruce has also written and/or directed several films including Dog Park, Superstar, Stealing Harvard and Comeback Season.

His first book, Let's Start a Riot was released by Harper Collins and Tales will be the basis for his next book. He released two spoken word/comedy/music CDs: Shame-based Man and The Drunk Baby Project.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel Begins Performances TonightWorld Premiere of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel Begins Performances Tonight
September 8, 2022

Yonder Window Theatre Company and  Executive Producer Lisa Dozier are presenting the World premiere of Grant MacDermott’s play JASPER off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh. Performances will begin on September 8.
Laura Shoop & More to Star in POWERHOUSE World Premiere at Manhattan Repertory TheatreLaura Shoop & More to Star in POWERHOUSE World Premiere at Manhattan Repertory Theatre
September 8, 2022

Manhattan Repertory Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere production of David Harms’ POWERHOUSE, directed by Artistic Director, Ken Wolf. Performances begin Opening Night Saturday, October 8 (7 p.m.) and continue through Sunday, October 30. 
Ars Nova and PlayCo Present World Premiere of Melis Aker's HOUND DOG in OctoberArs Nova and PlayCo Present World Premiere of Melis Aker's HOUND DOG in October
September 8, 2022

Ars Nova and PlayCo will present the world premiere of HOUND DOG by 2019 Ars Nova resident artist Melis Aker. Directed by Machel Ross with music by Aker and the Lazours, this cross-cultural jam-session-meets-play explores the winding path towards forgiveness and belonging.
SOMETHING IN THE GAME: AN ALL-AMERICAN MUSICAL & INTO BATTLE to Stream on Broadway On DemandSOMETHING IN THE GAME: AN ALL-AMERICAN MUSICAL & INTO BATTLE to Stream on Broadway On Demand
September 8, 2022

Broadway On Demand will present the exclusive premieres of two grand-scale productions. The premieres include Something in the Game: An All-American Musical, a tribute to the late legendary Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne, and the Off West-End hit Into Battle, the true story of a 1910 feud at England’s Oxford University.
Photos: First Look at Julia Jarcho, Kedian Keohan & Jennifer Seastone in MARIE IT'S TIME at HEREPhotos: First Look at Julia Jarcho, Kedian Keohan & Jennifer Seastone in MARIE IT'S TIME at HERE
September 8, 2022

Marie It’s Time will begin performances at HERE’s Mainstage Theatre on September 7, 2022, and open September 9 for a limited run through September 24, 2022. Get a first look at photos here!