Bruce McCulloch Announces Return Off-Broadway Run of BRUCE MCCULLOCH: TALES OF BRAVERY AND STUPIDITY

Comedian, actor, writer, director and Kid in The Hall, Bruce McCulloch announces the off-Broadway return of his much-loved, one-man show, Bruce McCulloch: Tales of Bravery and Stupidity, running October 14-29 at SoHo Playhouse following his two-week run in June.

After the success of the latest Kids in the Hall reboot for Amazon Prime, Bruce is eager to return to the stage and connect with a live audience.

"I can't wait to be back in my favorite city in this venerable and intimate theatre," stated Bruce. "Performing for a New York audience is like no other experience."

Tales is a show that moves brilliantly between funny, relatable and surprisingly touching. Using music, stand-up, and storytelling, Bruce looks at the bravely stupid things he's done, and things we all do as we try and make sense of our messy lives, as well as the simple things that comfort and connect us all.

Produced by Westbeth Entertainment in association with Barrow Street Theatricals, tickets are on sale now available at SoHo Playhouse.

Bruce McCulloch is a Canadian actor, writer, and director with a career spanning television, theatre and film. Bruce stars in the new The Kids in the Hall series and in the new documentary, The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, both of which premiered in May on Amazon Prime.

Earlier this year, Bruce won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy for directing the CBC sketch series, TallBoyz, which is now available to watch in the U.S. on Fuse. Other TV directing credits include SNL, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Schitt's Creek, and Trailer

Park Boys. Bruce has written and performed in Young Drunk Punk (a series inspired by his own life), Death Comes to Town, and This Blows (web series) all for CBC, and he created Carpoolers for ABC.

Bruce has also written and/or directed several films including Dog Park, Superstar, Stealing Harvard and Comeback Season.

His first book, Let's Start a Riot was released by Harper Collins and Tales will be the basis for his next book. He released two spoken word/comedy/music CDs: Shame-based Man and The Drunk Baby Project.