Broadway on Demand Partners With Broadway Wine Club, Launching With Irish Rep's PERFORMANCES ON SCREEN Series

Broadway on Demand has announced a new partnership with Broadway Wine Club, the home delivery wine subscription for theater lovers.



This special partnership launches with the streaming of the Irish Repertory Theatre company's 2020 Performances on Screen series, which includes Conor McPherson's The Weir, Eugene O'Neill's classic A Touch of the Poet, and the legendary Bill Irwin in On Beckett / In Screen and much more.

Broadway Wine Club promises to elevate the viewing experience of streamed performing arts events with perfectly paired wine bundles for Irish Repertory's series and for those looking for an extra special at-home theater experience.

Viewers have the option to purchase both a ticket to the event and home delivery of two bottles of premier wine through December 31, 2021 at wine.broadwayondemand.com

Broadway Wine Club was founded in 2020 by Tony-nominated theater producers and entrepreneurs Arvind Ethan David and Nathan Marcus Brown in support of the beloved-and inextricably linked-performing arts and spirits industries, who share a common challenge facing worldwide closures of theaters and restaurants due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Broadway performers and theater lovers have had to explore creative new ways to connect with their community online during this global health crisis," said David and Brown. "Broadway Wine Club strives to reconnect communities with messages of optimism, strength, and the will to thrive during uncertain times - while also rising to the moment to offer a safe socially-distanced option, for wine lovers to enjoy some of the best vintages from boutique wineries."

"Now, with this new Broadway On Demand partnership, theater fans can not only taste and discuss great wine safely together, but they can do so while enjoying great live stage performances and Broadway events memorialized on film."

The first program of its kind to blend a love of wine and theater, Broadway Wine Club offers members quarterly shipments of special exclusive vintages from prestigious, award-winning American wineries, each with a collectible bottle designed by a theater artist. Broadway Wine Club donates $10 of every membership to The Actors Fund, in support of the organization's ongoing emergency relief efforts.

The nine 2020 Performances on Screen performances available to rent include Brian Friel's Molly Sweeney**; Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom, adapted from the novel Ulysses by James Joyce by Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann; Conor McPherson's The Weir; Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward, written and devised by Barry Day; Belfast Blues, written and performed by Geraldine Hughes; Give Me Your Hand with poems by Paul Durcan performed by Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy; Eugene O'Neill's A Touch of the Poet; On Beckett / In Screen, an exploration of the works of Samuel Beckett conceived and performed by Bill Irwin; and Meet Me in St. Louis, adapted from the 1989 Broadway production and directed by Charlotte Moore. **Please note: Molly Sweeney is available to rent in North America only and is a limited release through September 7, 2021.

Rentals will be $25 and will be available for 48 hours from the time of check-out. Irish Rep Members are eligible for discount and complimentary rentals. Learn more at irishrep.org/membership. To rent an Irish Rep production, audiences must register and view on Broadway on Demand at livestream.broadwayondemand.com/irish-rep.