Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rebecca Luker, Nathan Gunn, and More to Appear at Irish Rep Gala

Irish Repertory Theatre announces performers and presenters for A 30thAnniversary Celebration, this season's Gala benefit production, on Monday June 17th at 7:00PM at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center (1941 Broadway, New York, NY 10023). The evening will honor President Bill Clinton for his leadership role in the peace process in Northern Ireland which resulted in the historic Good Friday Agreement. He will be presented with the Visionary Leadership Award by Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin. The evening will also honor Terry Donnelly and John Keating for sustained excellence throughout the company's 30-year history.

Joining the previously announced Special Guest performer Judy Collins will be Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris and His Loose Cattle Band, Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony Award-nominee Rebecca Luker, Tony Award-nominee Max von Essen, Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico, baritone Nathan Gunn, Donna Kane, Bill Whelan, composer of Riverdance, joined by musicians and dancers, Ciarán Sheehan, and more.

The Gala performance will be directed by Charlotte Moore (The Plough and the Stars) with musical direction by John Bell (On A Clear Day You Can See Forever).

Ambassador Elizabeth Frawley Bagley is the Gala Chair. Ambassador Bagley was appointed by President Clinton as Ambassador to Portugal (1994-1997). Irish Rep Board ChairKathleen Begala is the Gala Co-Chair.

Single performance-only tickets start at $100 and are available at www.IrishRep.org or by calling 212.727.2737.

The Gala performance will be preceded by a private cocktail hour and followed by a dinner at Alice Tully Hall. Premium seating/dinner packages start at $500. Call 212-213-1166 or emailEvents@IrishRep.org for more information.

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now celebrating its 30th season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage.?Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at our theatre located in the heart of New York's Off Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You