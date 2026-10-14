Brian D’arcy James, Celia Keenan-Bolger and More to Join York Theatre's Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala

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The York Theatre will welcome Brian d'Arcy James, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Arian Moayed, James Naughton, Patrick Wilson, and more, to celebrate Kelli O'Hara and Charles Wright, directed by Stephen Nachamie, at the 34th Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at The Edison Ballroom. Tickets start at $1,000 and are available now.



This year's Gala will honor nine-time Tony Award nominee and Tony winner Kelli O'Hara with the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater, and Theater Historian and Drama Desk co-president Charles Wright with The York Theatre Founders' Award, named after The York founder Janet Hayes Walker for individuals who have made a significant impact on the sustainability of the arts.



Since its inception in 1988, the Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala has been a highlight of the New York theater season, celebrating legendary figures in musical theater and supporting The York Theatre's mission of developing new musicals and preserving notable works from the past. Past honorees have included Harold Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, and André De Shields.



Gala Committee: Jim Kierstead and Riki Kane Larimer serve as co-chairs, joined by Ted Chapin, Doug Cohen, Jamie deRoy, Laurence Holzman, Jessica McRoberts, Joan Mischo, Charlotte Rosenblatt, Joan Ross Sorkin, and Claudia Zahn.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 09 Hrs 13 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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