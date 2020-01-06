Boundless Theatre Company Opens Submissions For BOUNDLESS EXPOSED

Boundless Theatre Company (María-Cristina Fusté, Executive Artistic Director) has opened submissions for Boundless Exposed, a workshop and mentoring opportunity for emerging theatre designers of color. During this five-week program, participating designers will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced mentors in shaping an installation-style design based on a short play.

Participating designers will collaborate to create a conceptual installation design, containing the visual elements of sets, lights and costumes. The workshop will include five collaborative design meetings over a three-week period, as well as a final two weeks of hands-on implementation and presentation The program will conclude with a public presentation of participants' original installation design, created in collaboration with a director and 1-2 actors. The presentation will be followed by a talkback. Participating designers will receive a $500 stipend upon conclusion of the program.

Boundless is seeking enthusiastic early-career set, lighting and costume designers eager to examine the conceptual design possibilities within a theatrical text. Participants should be committed to exploring ideas collaboratively in a boundless creative atmosphere. Designers should have an interest in networking with experienced design professionals, and should share the goals and values of Boundless Theatre Company.

Boundless is a designer-led organization seeking to investigate, push and redefine the boundaries of theatrical storytelling. Spearheaded by women, Latinx theatre-makers and other theatre-makers of color, Boundless is committed to creating inquisitive and socially relevant theatre. Boundless is a member of A.R.T./NY, and operates simultaneously in New York and Puerto Rico.

To apply, please submit your resume, a letter of recommendation, two samples of your work, and a letter of intent to info@boundlesstheatre.org. The letter of intent should explain why this program is a good fit for you, why you are interested in collaborating with Boundless, and how this experience will contribute to your career goals. Applicants may also include a link to their website. All application materials should be submitted in a single PDF document with the subject line "Boundless Exposed Application."

After the submission deadline, a member of our team will contact select candidates to schedule an interview. Successful candidates will be notified of their selection by April 1st, 2020.

Important dates:

Application deadline: February 14th, 2020

Design meetings: May 6th, May 11th, May 18th and May 26th, 2020

Rehearsal period: May 26th to June 3rd, 2020.

Load-in and Dress Rehearsal: June 2nd to June 5th, 2020.

Final presentation: June 6th, 2020.

Times TBD. Dates subject to change.

The load-in, dress rehearsal and final presentation will take place at the Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center in East Harlem.

For more information, please visit our website: www.boundlesstheatre.org





