Blythe Danner, Richard Kind & More Will Take Part in Orchard Project LIVE EDIT

The Orchard Project will launch a new special event, the LIVE EDIT, a star-studded live recording of a new audio comedy developed at the Orchard Project in summer 2020. On Tuesday, March 15 at 8 PM EST, a small audience will join actors including Blythe Danner, Richard Kind, Amrit Kaur, and Judy Gold for a virtual event to experience and shape a recording of the audio comedy AWARDS SEASON by Heather Huntington and Danielle Evenson. The Orchard Project will record the Live Edit of AWARDS SEASON and share it publicly via the Orchard Project's website (www.orchardproject.com) on Friday, March 18.

AWARDS SEASON, developed in the Orchard Project's Audio Lab in Summer 2020, is a bawdy send-up of the entertainment industry's annual late winter chaos. In the piece, an awards darling and a young ingenue go head-to-head on the most important issue facing society today - who will win the Best Actress Oscar. Think "Don't Look Up" for awards season, exploring the challenges of being a woman -- in Hollywood. Followed by a Q+A on the behind the curtain experience of what it's like at the actual awards shows, especially for women.

Unlike typical readings, the Orchard Project's Live Edit leans into process over product - allowing for retakes and pickups within its format, and really does include the audience in the process. Audience members will be invited to weigh in throughout and will get to choose between various conclusions - like a choose your own audio adventure.

"We are proud to have supported more than 80 pathbreaking artistic projects and over 300 artists during COVID-19 - and to have expanded the Orchard Project's support beyond live performance into TV and audio," said Ari Edelson, Orchard Project Artistic Director. "We're so excited to bring friends of the Orchard Project together for a fun co-piloting experience to share AWARDS SEASON together and grow our collective love of creativity and creative process."

The cast for AWARDS SEASON includes Blythe Danner (MEET THE PARENTS), Amrit Kaur (SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS), Judy Gold (THE VIEW, SEARCH PARTY), Richard Kind (CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM), Percy Rustomji (THE GOLDBERGS), Douglas Rees (THE CAKE) and Mirirai Sithole (BLACK MIRROR). Sound design for the event will be by Lindsay Jones (SLAVE PLAY). Q+A moderated by Marah Eakin (Formerly AV CLUB). The LIVE EDIT on March 15, 2022 will be virtual and will have a limited audience of artists and supporters of the Orchard Project. If space allows, free tickets will be available by registering at https://orchardproject.com/the-op-live-edit/. Everyone will be welcome to view the final edit starting March 18, 2022 on the Orchard Project's website.

EVENT DETAILS

THE LIVE EDIT: A LIVE READING AND RECORDING OF "AWARDS SEASON"

by Heather Huntington and Danielle Evenson

Created in the Orchard Project's 2020 Audio Lab

Tuesday, March 15 at 8pm EST

Join on Your Own or at One of Our NYC, LA, or Saratoga Springs Watch Parties

Register for public tickets by March 12: https://orchardproject.com/the-op-live-edit/

DANIELLE EVENSON AND HEATHER HUNTINGTON

Danielle Evenson & Heather Huntington are one comedy-writing brain divided over two halves of an Oscar ballot. They have staffed on The New Adventures of Old Christine, Noggin's Tales From The Playground, the PBS digital hit Frankenstein MD, Craft, the 2018 CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase. They've developed with Fullscreen, Audible, Endless Entertainment/NBC, and Gotham (Audio) Project Market; and sold a Christmas series to Disney. The team is fresh off their successful True Crime parody podcast Unsolved Death Murder Crimes and romcom podcast, The Kiss for Meet Cute. They're currently in production on the podcast Up A River with Aural Stories and a series of TV movies with Reel One. They LOVE the Orchard Project and would definitely vote for Maeve.

ABOUT THE ORCHARD PROJECT

The Orchard Project (OP) is a preeminent artistic development laboratory and accelerator for creators of performance and dramatic stories. Through programs in New York City, Saratoga Springs and online, the Orchard Project inclusively supports and empowers dramatic storytellers from the United States and around the world. Through summer labs and other year-round programs that provide resources including community, accountability, and opportunity for artists at multiple stages of their careers, The Orchard Project pushes the dramatic form and lifts up a diversity of voices that inform, inspire, and provoke.

This event is produced as a part of Orchard Project Forward. OP Forward focuses on the future of artists' projects, visions and careers and works to reimagine and reframe institutional resources in order to form new collaborations between industries, community events and expand the potential for further growth of new work in theatre, audio and TV storytelling.