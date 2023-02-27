Blair Brown, Mary Beth Peil, John-Andrew Morrison & More to Take Part in Gingold's IRISH POETRY SLAM 2023

Gingold Theatrical Group will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an Irish Poetry Slam, held on Friday March 17, 2023, from 6:00-7:30pm ET. This live event is free with registration required to participate via Zoom and will also be streamed live on the GTG Facebook page for those interested in viewing but not participating in the event.

"We're having the best time embracing a global audience for these free online parties," said David Staller. "We're thrilled for friends and family to join us as we celebrate the glorious artistic heritage of Ireland and the many women and men who have provided so much over the years. Register to participate or just show up to raise a toast with people from all over the world. On St. Patrick's Day, we're ALL Irish!"

The Irish Poetry Slam will feature performances from Tony Award winner Blair Brown ("Orange is the New Black"), Tony Award nominee Charles Busch (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Mrs. Warren's Profession), Tony Award winner Tyne Daly (Gypsy), Obie and Emmy Award winner Midori Francis ("Dash & Lily"), Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (First Daughter Suite), Tony Award nominee Daniel Jenkins (Big River), Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin (Parade), Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop), Drama Desk Award nominee Kerry O'Malley ("1923"), Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil (A Man of No Importance), Laila Robins (Walking Dead), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Thom Sesma (A Man of No Importance) and more.

The event will also offer a virtual open mic to those participating via Zoom, where they will be able to share their own performances of poems, excerpts, monologues, songs and more by Irish artists. Hosts for the evening will be Artistic Director David Staller and Gingold's Managing Producer, Greg Santos.

Participant registration for the Irish Poetry Slam, along with more information, can be found at tinyurl.com/Irish2023. Zoom participation is limited and those interested in performing must register by Wednesday March 15.

GTG's 2022-23 Season will continue next month with Shakespeare Sonnet Soiree, also free and online, to celebrate the Bard's birthday on April 23rd. More information about the Sonnet Soiree, and GTG's 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala, will be shared in the coming months.

In fall 2022, GTG returned to in-person performance with the acclaimed revival of Bernard Shaw's Candida, directed by David Staller and starring R.J. Foster, Peter Romano, David Ryan Smith, Avanthika Srinivasan, Amber Reauchean Williams, and Avery Whitted. This production was filmed and will be streamed online later this year.

ABOUT GINGOLD THEATRICAL GROUP

Gingold Theatrical Group, now in its 18th year, creates theater that supports human rights, freedom of speech, and individual liberty using the work of George Bernard Shaw as our guide. All of GTG's programs are inspired by Shaw's humanitarian values. Through full productions, staged readings, new play development, and inner-city educational programs, GTG brings Shavian precepts to audiences and artists across New York, encouraging individuals to breathe Shaw's humanist ideals into their contributions for the future. Shaw created plays to inspire peaceful discussion and activism and that is what GTG aims to accomplish. GTG's past productions include Man and Superman (2012), You Never Can Tell (2013), Major Barbara (2014), Widowers' Houses (2016), Heartbreak House (2018), and Caesar & Cleopatra (2019).

Founded in 2006 by David Staller, GTG has carved a permanent niche for the work of George Bernard Shaw within the social and cultural life of New York City, and, through the Project Shaw reading series, made history in 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). GTG brings together performers, critics, students, academics and the general public with the opportunity to explore and perform theatrical work inspired by the humanitarian and activist values that Shaw championed. All comedies, these plays boldly exhibit the insight, wit, passion and all-encompassing socio-political focus that distinguished Shaw as one of the most inventive and incisive writers of all time.

Through performances, symposiums, new play development, and outreach, as well as through our discussion groups and partnerships with schools including SUNY Stony Brook, Regis, the De La Salle Academy, and The Broome Street Academy, GTG has helped spark a renewed interest in Shaw across the country, and a bold interest in theater as activism. Young people are particularly inspired by Shaw's invocation to challenge the strictures society imposes, to embrace the power of the individual, to make bold personal choices and to take responsibility for these choices. GTG's new play development lab, Speakers' Corner, created to support playwrights inspired by Shaw's ideals, is now in its second cycle. Through monthly prompts and feedback, writers develop work inspired by or in response to a specific Shaw text. Plays developed through Speakers' Corner will be nurtured in workshops and readings with the expectation that GTG will publish or produce them. GTG encourages all people to rejoice in the possibilities of the future. All of GTG's programming is designed to inspire lively discussion and peaceful activism with issues related to human rights, the freedom of speech, and individual liberty. This was the purpose behind all of Shaw's work and why GTG chose him as the guide toward helping create a more tolerant and inclusive world through the exploration of the Arts.

