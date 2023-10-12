Black Theatre United Announces Star-Studded Honorary Co-Chair Lineup For Inaugural Gala!

Black Theatre United (BTU) announced today a star-studded lineup of honorary co-chairs for its upcoming inaugural Gala on Monday, October 30 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, which includes Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Cookie Johnson, Al Roker & Deborah Roberts, Blair Underwood, Congresswoman Ayanna Presley, Tommi A. Vincent and Troy Vincent Sr.

Supported by Business for Good (BFG), the evening in celebration of the indelible mark that Black culture has had and continues to have on Broadway will honor Grammy-winning producer, singer and songwriter Kandi Burruss; Emmy, Grammy & Academy Award winner Common; actress, director, producer and philanthropist LaTanya Richardson Jackson; Academy Award-winning actor and philanthropist Samuel L. Jackson; President of Trate Productions Robyn Coles; Chairman of the Board for Cerevel Therapeutics Dr. N Anthony Coles; and Award-winning Arts & Culture Executive and Director of Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Dr. Indira Etwaroo.

The theme is “A Salute to Broadway Legends: Past, Present, and Future” and will feature previously announced performances by BTU Founders Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Billy Porter, Capathia Jenkins, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Darius de Haas, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Lillias White.

Presenters include Andrea Burns, Nicholas Christopher, Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney, Wilson Cruz, Seth Rudetsky and Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award nominee Josh Groban.

In addition to an evening of performances honoring trailblazing leaders in Black theatre who are inspiring the next generation of Black theatre professionals, there will also be a live auction featuring one-of-a-kind experiences.

Tickets begin at $1,000 and tables begin at $10,000. They are available now at Click Here.

You can also be a part of the call to action to inspire the next generation of Black theatre professionals in all communities across the country by becoming an inaugural sponsor.

BTU, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded to build pathways of access and opportunities for Black and other students and industry professionals who have been historically marginalized in the theatre community. Proceeds from the gala will support BTU's empowering programs in Mentorships, Student Internships, BTU's Annual Advocacy Summit and BTU's Education program.

As members of the Black theatre community, we stand together to help protect Black people, Black theatre, and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in communities across the country. Our voices are united to educate, empower, and inspire through excellence and activism in the pursuit of justice and equality. We will tell our stories, preserve our history, and ensure the legacy of Black theatre as American culture. Join us.

This call to action is just the beginning. It was the latest manifestations of police brutality that galvanized Black Theatre United into being. With roots reaching into all 50 of the United States this coalition can harness invaluable political scope and influence. To elevate a cause or to overturn policies that target black people in any one state or community, the group will draw on members with local connections to use their visibility and influence for good in theater and on the national stage.

Passionate and committed, BTU's founding group of actors, directors, musicians, writers, technicians, producers and stage management includes: Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Carin Ford, Capathia Jenkins, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, Michael McElroy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter, Anna Deavere Smith, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams.

With values rooted in equity, access, opportunity, and prosperity, Business for Good has advanced the model of traditional venture philanthropy to Do Good and Give Back to communities in the Greater Capital Region of Albany. Formed in 2020, BFG seeks to give back to move forward and is rooted in the core principle of “for good, not gain.” Its efforts were recognized on a national level with a 2022 Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Honorable Mention, which recognizes pioneering teams that are playing an important role in the betterment of the world through intentional philanthropy. Comprised of a mission-focused team, Business for Good believes no challenge is insurmountable through hard and thoughtful work. With a goal to provide businesses and organizations with sustained support, BFG invests in people for the long term and in every way. Business for Good: building better businesses, stronger communities, and a more equitable world. To learn more, visit bfg.org.

Join the mailing list by filling out the form HERE.

DONATE to Black Theatre United.

For more information visit www.BlackTheatreUnited.com.