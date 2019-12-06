GREATER CLEMENTS
Click Here for More Articles on GREATER CLEMENTS

BWW TV: Lincoln Center Theater's GREATER CLEMENTS Video Montage

Article Pixel Dec. 6, 2019  

Get a sneak peek of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Samuel D. Hunter's new play, Greater Clements, directed by Davis McCallum.

Check out video below!

The play features Edmund Donovan, Andrew Garman, Nina Hellman, Judith Ivey, Kate MacCluggage, Ken Narasaki, and Haley Sakamoto. It began previews Thursday, November 14 and opens on Monday, December 9 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

BWW TV: Lincoln Center Theater's GREATER CLEMENTS Video Montage
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • VIDEO: First Look at THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre
  • VIDEO: Watch The Cast of LES MISERABLES Live in Concert Sing 'One Day More'
  • BWW Exclusive: Seth Rudetsky Celebrates 20 Years of Broadway Chatterbox with Roger Bart, Kevin Chamberlin & More!
  • BWW TV: First Look At THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER At Lookingglass