BWW TV: Lincoln Center Theater's GREATER CLEMENTS Video Montage

Click Here for More Articles on GREATER CLEMENTS

Get a sneak peek of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Samuel D. Hunter's new play, Greater Clements, directed by Davis McCallum.

Check out video below!

The play features Edmund Donovan, Andrew Garman, Nina Hellman, Judith Ivey, Kate MacCluggage, Ken Narasaki, and Haley Sakamoto. It began previews Thursday, November 14 and opens on Monday, December 9 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.





Related Articles