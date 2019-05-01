BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL Debuts Limited Engagement At The Orbach Theater

Just in time for TONY Awards season, BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL (www.broadwaysnexthitmusical.com) will start performances at The Jerry Orbach Theater (1627 Broadway at 50th Street) on May 29. The hilarious BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL is the only unscripted, theatrical awards show where master improvisers gather hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, humor, and laughter. Tickets to the five exclusive TONY Awards season performances are on sale now.

Tickets start at $28 and are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling The Jerry Orbach Theater box office at 212-921-7862. Additional dates to be announced soon.

Each night, the audience votes for its favorite song and watches as the cast turns it into a full-blown improvised musical, complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue and plot twists galore. Every song is fresh, every scene is new and every night is different. BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL will play in repertory with the Off-Broadway hit The Office! A Musical Parody. Both titles are produced by Right Angle Entertainment.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL has been seen recently at The Triad, Tribeca Film Festival, and at the New York Musical Theater Festival, among many others. Under the direction of improv veterans Rob Schiffmann and Deb Rabbai, TheaterWeek hailed the show as "brilliant" and The New York Post called it "remarkable."

Don't miss the next great American musical - it could be written by you.

For more information, visit www.broadwaysnexthitmusical.com.

Right Angle Entertainment (Producer) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes: the world premiere of The Office! A Musical Parody in New York City, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody North American Tour, Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, Jon Taffer: Uncensored, One Woman Sex and the City, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Family Feud: Celebrity Edition Tour, The Price is Right LIVE! and Elvis and Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley among others.





