BROADWAY MURDER MYSTERIES Will Donate A Portion Of Profits To Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids

Broadway Murder Mysteries, founded by Broadway entrepreneur and marketer, Monica Hammond, will donate 5% of profits generated from their Bullets On Broadway Murder Mystery game to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Murder Mysteries was created in March of 2020 to give jobs to out of work Broadway actors while creating a virtual experience that theater fans would love. In 2020, Broadway Murder Mysteries won the Murder Mystery Association's first ever "Best Murder Mystery Virtual Experience Award" for Bullets on Broadway, written by Monica Hammond.

"The Broadway community has shown up for me and I'm happy to be giving back a portion of the profits from our most popular game to support my Broadway brothers and sisters," says Hammond.

Their signature game, Bullets on Broadway is set on opening night of Murder in the First on Broadway, and nerves are high. The cast and crew are all a buzz backstage with the excitement of the lights, the sounds - and the dead body of big-shot Broadway Producer. There lies Jack Bialystock, shot in the back center stage before the curtain could rise.

Was the murderer a cast member, like Anita Part who's making her Broadway debut tonight, or seasoned performer Sienna Stealer? Was it the sleazy casting director Colin Back, or a member of the audience like Megan Phan who somehow wandered backstage?

There's only one way to find out: play the game Bullets on Broadway! But hold onto your overpriced wine-the murderer may be YOU!

Broadway Murder Mysteries was founded by entrepreneur and Broadway marketing professional, Monica Hammond. She has worked on numerous shows, including the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Once On This Island, Deaf West's Spring Awakening, It's Only A Play, Gettin' The Band Back Together, as well as the National Tour of A Night With Janis Joplin. Off Broadway: That Bachelorette Show, The Awesome 80s Prom, Daddy Long Legs, and A Better Place. She is also the Chief Coloring Officer of Curious Custom Coloring Books and founder of Big Leap Brands where she helps artists and entrepreneurs find opportunities hidden in their business.

To Purchase a Copy of Bullets On Broadway and Give Back to the Broadway Community CLICK HERE!