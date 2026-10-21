BARBA: BRAZILIAN BODY PERCUSSION MUSICAL to Receive Developmental Readings

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theatreC, Amas Musical Theatre, and Radio Drama Network, will present two developmental readings of BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical, based on “Sound from the Start: A Body Percussion Story” about the life of Fernando Barba, at Open Jar Studios on Monday, November 16 at 6pm and Tuesday, November 17 at 12pm.

BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical is an ensemble-driven theatrical experience inspired by the real-life Brazilian body music group Barbatuques and their founder, Fernando Barba. After a life-altering diagnosis, the group is invited to perform a make-or-break concert that could secure—or end—their future. Divided by grief and uncertainty, they must decide if they can continue without the man who defined their sound. Blending explosive rhythm with storytelling, BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical builds to a powerful realization: the heartbeat of their sound was never one man—it was always the collective.

BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical began with a chance pairing and a ticking clock. During auditions for NYU Tisch's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, Carlos Bauzys and Kim Bixler were randomly paired and challenged to write a scene and a song under a tight deadline. Their first song about Fernando Barba, “Just This Moment,” became the seed of the musical—and remains an audience favorite.

The cast includes: Kianna Batista, Amy Sabrina López Conde, Elias Husiak, Nathan Leitão, Max Pollak, Senna Prasatthong, Vin Ramos, Alyssa Redenburg, Jon Rodéz, Corina Sabbas, Hikari Salgado, Alice Reys, André Sguerra and Aimara Torres. The band is: Eric Davis (guitar), Melany Abarca Vásquez (flute), Skyler Volpe (bass) and Thiago Trad (drums).

The additional creative team is Matt Graham (associate music director/performer), Dave Ferdinand (sound design), and Jamie Rivera (sound op/design). Griffin Barr is Production Stage Manager.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 12 Hrs 08 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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