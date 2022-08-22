Award-Winning Off-Broadway Musical LOVE QUIRKS Will Stream This Weekend

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 22, 2022  

Off-Broadway's "Love Quirks" will stream on Stellar Tickets on Saturday, August 27th at 8PM and Sunday, August 28th at 3PM.
$22 tickets (plus a $4 service fee) are available at tinyurl.com/LQstream
"Love Quirks" also has 7 more in person performances: Thursday, August 25th at 7PM; Friday, August 26th at 8PM; Saturday, August 27th at 8PM; Sunday, August 28th at 3PM; Monday, August 29th at 7PM; Thursday, September 1st at 7PM; and Friday, September 2nd at 7PM.
Tickets ($49-$79) for those final shows can be found at: lovequirks.com/tickets.
"Love Quirks," winner of four 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, including Best Production of a Musical, Best New Score of a Musical, Best New Book of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical, has returned off-Broadway for a 12 week run at the beautiful, new AMT Theater at 354 West 45th Street.
The cast includes Maggie McDowell (Broadway's Disaster, Kinky Boots), Matthew Schatz (Off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical), Erin Lamar (Bring It On! National Tour) and Lauren Testerman. Dylan Hartwell and Rori Nogee are the show's understudies.
Based on actual events, "Love Quirks" centers on a group of thirty-somethings as they explore the bizarre tribulations of love, friendship, and all the blurry lines in-between. It features the award-winning score by Seth Bisen-Hersh, book by Mark Childers, and direction by Brian Childers. The production team includes Austin Nuckols as musical director, Tylar Traum as production Stage Manager, Aaron D. Van Scyoc as Assistant Stage Manager, Josh Iacovelli as Set Designer and Rocky Noel as Lighting/Sound Designer. The band features Ana Lei on cello and Ethan Gueldenzopf on drums. Megan Wittner is the box office manager, and the house manager is Sarah Gaines.
The original off-Broadway cast recording is available on all streaming platforms and physical CDs are available for purchase at: http://www.kritzerland.com/quirks.htm.
For more information on the show, visit LoveQuirks.com and follow @LoveQuirks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & TikTok.




