Australian Theatre Festival NYC Unveils 2023 Season Featuring 3 Plays, a Cabaret & More

Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves and Jillian Geurts have unveiled the Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2023 Season, showcasing Australian artists and stories in New York City.

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2023 Season will run November 15-19 at Theatre Row, The Green Room 42, and the Dolby Screening Room in New York City. The season will include a cabaret, 3 play presentations, an industry panel, a community party and a filmed play screening. Now in its fourth year, the festival showcases Australian artists & stories in New York City. Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts expressed, "we are thrilled to be expanding the festival by another day as well as moving to 42nd Street to create a 'Festival Hub' located between our venues at Theatre Row and Green Room 42. We are proud to bring this Season of Australian stories and artists to NYC and look forward to our biggest festival yet, this November!".

2023 Festival Events

"Wavelength" by Sally Alrich-Smythe (2023 New Play Award winner)

Wednesday November 15, 7:30pm, Theatre Row

Georgia and Marcus, best friends and coworkers at a right-leaning radio station, confront a sexual assault allegation. Using spoken word poetry, the play delves into questions of consent and blame as Georgia, navigating her own past trauma, takes a stand to support the victim, sacrificing her career and friendship in the process.

"Australian Playwrights Panel"

Industry Panel featuring Sally Alrich-Smythe and Andrea Gibbs

Wednesday November 15, 9:30pm, Theatre Row

An industry panel discussion focussed on writing Australian plays and featuring prominent Australian playwrights.

"Australian Theatre Live - Play Screening"

Australian Theatre Live & Australian Theatre Festival NYC

Thursday November 16, 7:30pm, Dolby Screening Room

The presentation of a filmed Australian play at the Dolby Screening Room, from the Australian Theatre Live catalog. Followed by a Q&A.

"Barracking for the Umpire" by Andrea Gibbs

Friday November 17, 7:30pm, Theatre Row

'The Castle' meets 'The Club' in this original family drama that asks us: what are we willing to sacrifice for the great game? Doug Williams is the greatest footballer Donnybrook has ever seen. Hard as flint. Salt of the earth. Delveen, his wife, has been by his side for years, through head knock after head knock. The club wants to honour Doug with a lifetime achievement award, so the kids are all flying home to join the celebration. But the sure hands of this once great player are starting to fumble the ball.

"Blue" by Thomas Weatherall

Saturday November 18, 2pm, Theatre Row

When Mark moved out of home for the first time his mum started writing him letters - just checking in, staying in touch, keeping a gentle hold on her son. Until one letter brings news no-one wants to hear. Today, alone in his apartment, on a quiet ordinary morning, Mark needs to try to make some sense of the path of his young life. He needs to work out how to go on with the day, his studies, the fragility of living. He needs us to hear his story, and the story of his family.

"Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2023 Cabaret"

Saturday November 18, 7pm, The Green Room 42

Starring Australian performers from the stages of Broadway together with up and comers, and featuring a diverse selection of all Australian music, our cabaret is always a wonderful celebration of the music and musical talent of Australia.

​​The ATF Community Party

Sunday November 19, 5pm onwards

To end the festival week, we will again be hosting our Community Party which promises to be a great way to meet and mingle with the artists and rest of the community.

TICKETS ON SALE SOON at Click Here!

The Australian Theatre Festival is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. It aims to create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content. By showcasing Australian artists, the festival will cultivate their development on a global stage, as well as connect Australians living in New York.

The Australian Theatre Festival 2023 Season will run November 15-19 in New York City, for more information visit: Click Here