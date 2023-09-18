Australian Theatre Festival NYC Unveils 2023 Season Featuring 3 Plays, a Cabaret & More

The season will run November 15-19 at Theatre Row, The Green Room 42, and the Dolby Screening Room in New York City.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN, Plus Two Week Extension! Photo 1 Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: First Look at Rachel Bloom in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Rachel Bloom in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW
Perelman Performing Arts Center Launches Partnerships to Enrich New Yorkers' Arts Experien Photo 3 Perelman Performing Arts Center Launches Partnerships to Enrich New Yorkers' Arts Experience
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Australian Theatre Festival NYC Unveils 2023 Season Featuring 3 Plays, a Cabaret & More

Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves and Jillian Geurts have unveiled the Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2023 Season, showcasing Australian artists and stories in New York City.

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2023 Season will run November 15-19 at Theatre Row, The Green Room 42, and the Dolby Screening Room in New York City. The season will include a cabaret, 3 play presentations, an industry panel, a community party and a filmed play screening. Now in its fourth year, the festival showcases Australian artists & stories in New York City. Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts expressed, "we are thrilled to be expanding the festival by another day as well as moving to 42nd Street to create a 'Festival Hub' located between our venues at Theatre Row and Green Room 42. We are proud to bring this Season of Australian stories and artists to NYC and look forward to our biggest festival yet, this November!".

2023 Festival Events

"Wavelength" by Sally Alrich-Smythe (2023 New Play Award winner)

Wednesday November 15, 7:30pm, Theatre Row

Georgia and Marcus, best friends and coworkers at a right-leaning radio station, confront a sexual assault allegation. Using spoken word poetry, the play delves into questions of consent and blame as Georgia, navigating her own past trauma, takes a stand to support the victim, sacrificing her career and friendship in the process.

"Australian Playwrights Panel"

Industry Panel featuring Sally Alrich-Smythe and Andrea Gibbs

Wednesday November 15, 9:30pm, Theatre Row

An industry panel discussion focussed on writing Australian plays and featuring prominent Australian playwrights.

"Australian Theatre Live - Play Screening"

Australian Theatre Live & Australian Theatre Festival NYC

Thursday November 16, 7:30pm, Dolby Screening Room

The presentation of a filmed Australian play at the Dolby Screening Room, from the Australian Theatre Live catalog. Followed by a Q&A.

"Barracking for the Umpire" by Andrea Gibbs

Friday November 17, 7:30pm, Theatre Row

'The Castle' meets 'The Club' in this original family drama that asks us: what are we willing to sacrifice for the great game? Doug Williams is the greatest footballer Donnybrook has ever seen. Hard as flint. Salt of the earth. Delveen, his wife, has been by his side for years, through head knock after head knock. The club wants to honour Doug with a lifetime achievement award, so the kids are all flying home to join the celebration. But the sure hands of this once great player are starting to fumble the ball.

"Blue" by Thomas Weatherall

Saturday November 18, 2pm, Theatre Row

When Mark moved out of home for the first time his mum started writing him letters - just checking in, staying in touch, keeping a gentle hold on her son. Until one letter brings news no-one wants to hear. Today, alone in his apartment, on a quiet ordinary morning, Mark needs to try to make some sense of the path of his young life. He needs to work out how to go on with the day, his studies, the fragility of living. He needs us to hear his story, and the story of his family.

"Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2023 Cabaret"

Saturday November 18, 7pm, The Green Room 42

Starring Australian performers from the stages of Broadway together with up and comers, and featuring a diverse selection of all Australian music, our cabaret is always a wonderful celebration of the music and musical talent of Australia.

​​The ATF Community Party

Sunday November 19, 5pm onwards

To end the festival week, we will again be hosting our Community Party which promises to be a great way to meet and mingle with the artists and rest of the community.

TICKETS ON SALE SOON at Click Here!

The Australian Theatre Festival is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. It aims to create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content. By showcasing Australian artists, the festival will cultivate their development on a global stage, as well as connect Australians living in New York.

The Australian Theatre Festival 2023 Season will run November 15-19 in New York City, for more information visit: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Audible Theaters SWING STATE Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Audible Theater's SWING STATE

Check out photos from opening night of Audible Theater’s New York premiere of the acclaimed Goodman Theatre production of Swing State.

2
DREAM ON, BARANSKY: SECOND DOSE To Return To The American Theatre of Actors in October Photo
DREAM ON, BARANSKY: SECOND DOSE To Return To The American Theatre of Actors in October

Dream On, Baransky: SECOND DOSE returns to the ATA with a streamlined version of the clever play featuring toe-tapping tunes, heartwarming comedy, and thought-provoking characters. Don't miss this hilarious and charming production at the American Theatre of Actors in New York City.

3
Ghostlight Players Perform DOUBT: A Parable This Month Photo
Ghostlight Players Perform DOUBT: A Parable This Month

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, Doubt: A Parable, kicks off Ghostlight Players 2023-2024 Season. Learn more about the play and how to purchase tickets here!

4
Just In Time For Halloween - DEATHTRAP Comes To International City Theatre Photo
Just In Time For Halloween - DEATHTRAP Comes To International City Theatre

International City Theatre presents comedy thriller 'Deathtrap' — just in time for Halloween. Get ready for a Tony-nominated, gasp-inducing production that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights Video
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You