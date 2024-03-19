Austin Pendleton to Direct Antonia Kasper's 45 COFFEE DATES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Austin Pendleton is directing 45 Coffee Dates (In search of my soulmate through cyberspace & beyond!) with writer/performer ANTONIA KASPER.

45 Coffee Dates is A One Woman Show based on Kasper's true life story of how she met 50 men in 90 days through online dating (and over a cup of coffee at Starbucks) in search of a husband in New York City.

The show will run for 3 Performances Only: March 28th Thursday, April 5th Friday and April 12th Friday. All Showtimes: 7:30pm.

Tickets only $20. Ticket Link

Synopsis:

With her biological clock ticking, thirty-nine-year-old New Yorker, Rachel Yardley is propelled into doing something that goes against everything she believes in-Online Dating. Challenged by her sister's dare to meet fifty men in ninety days, Rachel rises to the occasion. While desperately speed dating at Starbucks, she questions her past choices in ex-boyfriends, abusive/abandonment issues with her father, and why the only unconditional love she has ever known...is with her dog.

Take the humorous and timely rollercoaster ride as Rachel Yardley races against her biological clock to find Mr. Right (and possibly conceive a child). Can this woman who feels "past her prime" find true love in a city where the odds are against her?