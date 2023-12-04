Austin Pendleton, Santino Fontana and Brooke Bloom To Star In Reading of NAVIGATORS By Gordon Farrell

A new play Navigators, by Award-winning Broadway playwright Gordon Farrell, will be having an industry reading on December 19.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

A new play Navigators, by Award-winning Broadway playwright Gordon Farrell, will be having an industry reading on December 19, 2023 at 2pm at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, New York, NY 10019. 

Navigators, directed by Broadway's acclaimed Mark Brokaw, is a drama laced with Sorkin-style banter and caustic family humour. Set in a powerful political family, back room intrigue leads to deep and dangerous secrets being revealed. 

Tony Award-winning Santino Fontana and celebrated legend Austin Pendleton are joined by Obie Award-winning Brooke Bloom in this three person production.

The Navigators reading is produced by Farrell's Red Productions Events (Girls Who Walked On Glass, Alice Again). General Management is by Sharon Fallon Productions (producer Indecent, I'm Not Rappaport). 

Recommended For You