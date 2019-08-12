Audible Theater Announces Limited Runs Of CERTAIN WOMAN OF AN AGE and THE SWIMMER

Audible Inc., the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, today announced two new theatrical events coming to the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's creative home for live performance in New York, this September. Canadian icon Margaret Trudeau's Certain Woman of an Age, and celebrated long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad's The Swimmer will each feature three-night limited engagements, to be recorded live as Audible Original productions and made available for listeners globally in the coming months. Tickets to Certain Woman of an Age and The Swimmer at the Minetta Lane Theatre are available today at here and here.

Margaret Trudeau, former wife of Pierre Trudeau, 15th Prime Minister of Canada, mother of Justin Trudeau, Canada's current Prime Minister, and international mental health advocate, brings her intimate staged performance, Certain Woman of an Age, to the Minetta Lane Theatre on September 12, 13, and 14 only, where it will be recorded live for Audible Theater. In this "fearless and vulnerable" (Chicago Tribune) one-woman show, Trudeau opens up - with refreshing candor - about her extraordinary life and her encounters with some of the most important icons of our time. It's a gripping portrait of motherhood, marriage, life-altering tragedy and personal triumph. Co-written with Alix Sobler and directed by Kimberly Senior, Certain Woman of an Age is a funny, honest examination of one of the world's most fascinating figures.

At the age of 64, legendary athlete Diana Nyad inspired the world when she walked onto the shores of Key West after "crossing the Mt. Everest of the earth's oceans," becoming the first person in history to make the 111-mile swim from Cuba to Florida without the assistance of a shark cage. In her riveting new play The Swimmer, running September 26, September 27, and 28 only, Nyad shares the heartbreaking setbacks, brushes with death and the victories that kept her going, plunging the audience into the depths of her extraordinary journey. Written by Nyad, directed by Emmy Award winner Jane Anderson, and featuring her longtime friend and coach Bonnie Stoll, Nyad makes her New York stage debut in this powerful true story of passion and resilience.

Kate Navin, Artistic Producer of Audible Theater, commented: "These two incredibly strong and inspirational women are invaluable additions to the Audible Theater collection of captivating performances driven by language and voice. They've each overcome insurmountable odds and their stories, delivered in their own powerful words, demonstrate exactly the kind of unforgettable productions that we at Audible are so passionate about sharing with the world."

Margaret Trudeau commented: "If there was ever a city that understands a story of resilience it has to be New York. What a joy to return to this incredible place and share my true story, and to have it recorded live for Audible listeners everywhere! I hope that audiences and listeners will laugh, maybe cry, but definitely take away a clearer understanding of how mental health plays a vital role in all that a full, hopeful, and loving life has to offer."

Diana Nyad commented: "Performing off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre fulfills a lifelong dream for me. I am deeply honored that Audible believes my work will inspire and entertain audiences in New York as well as listeners worldwide."

Margaret Trudeau: Certain Woman of an Age

Ticketmaster link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/certain-woman-of-an-age-tickets/artist/2671105

The Swimmer: The Diana Nyad Story

Ticketmaster link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-swimmer-ny-tickets/artist/2671102

Certain Woman of an Age and The Swimmer will be phone-free experiences. Upon arrival at the theater, guests must secure all phones, smart watches, etc. in a lockable Yondr pouch that will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show. This is intended to create a truly memorable and personal experience.

Award-winning and critically acclaimed Audible performances of captivating stage productions starring Billy Crudup, Judith Light, John Lithgow, Carey Mulligan, Aasif Mandvi and others are available for download at www.audible.com/theater.

Additional events at the Minetta Lane Theatre will be announced in the coming months and Audible has also announced live performances in London and Los Angeles. Information about previous and future live programming produced by Audible is available here.





