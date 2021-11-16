Atlantic Theater Company Announces Casting for the World Premiere of ENGLISH

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere production of English, written by Sanaz Toossi, directed by Knud Adams, and co-produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Roundabout Underground).

English will feature Tala Ashe (The Prophane), Ava Lalezarzadeh (Off-Broadway Debut), Pooya Mohseni (She,He,Me), Marjan Neshat (Selling Kabul), and Hadi Tabbal (The Vagrant Trilogy).

English will begin performances on Thursday, February 3rd and will open Tuesday, February 22nd for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 13th, 2022, Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Two words set in motion award-winning playwright Sanaz Toossi's intricate and profound New York debut: "English Only." This is the mantra that rules one classroom in Iran, where four adult students are preparing for the TOEFL - the Test of English as a Foreign Language. Chasing fluency through a maze of word games, listening exercises, and show-and-tell sessions, they hope that one day, English will make them whole. But it might be splitting them each in half. 2019 Kilroys List & L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award-winner Sanaz Toossi returns to Atlantic following her Middle Eastern MixFest debut!

English will feature scenic design by Marsha Ginsberg, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, and casting by Stephen Kopel, CSA. Alex Hajjar will serve as production stage manager.

English is made possible in part with support from The NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre by the City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment in association with The New York Foundation for the Arts.

For more information visit: atlantictheater.org