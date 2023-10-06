Ars Nova Unveils New Fall 2023 Programming Including SHOWGASM, DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY & More

Ars Nova has revealed its lineup of upcoming Fall shows. This programming announcement marks the start of Ars Nova's season-long expansion of premiere, genre-defying work in its original home at 511 W 54th Street and on its digital platform, Ars Nova Supra, underlining the organization's commitment to supporting groundbreaking new work from artmakers in NYC. Tickets are currently on sale at www.arsnovanyc.com.



SHOWGASM., Ars Nova's untamed recurring variety-show-meets party, returns on October 26 with writer, comedian, and actor Julio Torres (SNL, Problemista, Los Espookys) as host. Audiences can expect to meet the who's-who of the weird and wonderful. The November 9 edition is hosted by burlesque superstar Fancy Feast.



On October 27, downtown comedy queens Zach Teague and Drew Lausch star in GAY DEMONZ! an hour long musical comedy about mothers, fathers, friendship, and poppers.

Actor, writer, comedian, and new Ars Nova Vision Resident Chris Murphy presents Roots on November 2. This genre-bending talk show—packed with comedy, music, dance, drag and more—explores where we came from and where we're going.

On November 10, Maya Sharpe and friends band together for a psychedelic and soul-packed night of music and storytelling in the musical folk adventure, Bone & Stone.

Additionally, Dixie Longate, the fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who's known for bringing your grandma's Tupperware party into the 21st century, returns to the Ars Nova stage after 15 years on the road, for a special two-night benefit engagement of Dixie's Tupperware Party on November 16 & 17. Tickets to this benefit performance are on-sale now and start at $25 with VIP and premium ticket packages available for $49 and $100.



All tickets for regular performances are Name Your Price, which start at $5. These shows will also be available to stream live and on demand on Supra, Ars Nova's streaming platform, for $15 a month. Tickets are general admission and currently on sale at www.arsnovanyc.com. All performances begin at 7:30pm with doors open at 6:30pm. Ticket buyers have access to the happiest happy half hour from 6:30pm to 7pm with food and beverage combo specials and the cheapest drinks around! Bars Nova will remain open from 7pm to 7:30pm and throughout shows, so you can keep the party going all night long! All shows take place at Ars Nova, located at 511 West 54th Street in Manhattan, and stream live and on-demand on Ars Nova Supra.

Details on Fall 2023 Events

October 26 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

SHOWGASM.

Hosted by Julio Torres

Showgasm. is Ars Nova's untamed recurring variety-show-meets party, serving up comedy to burlesque and everything (and anything) in between. Hosted by comedian and writer Julio Torres (SNL, Problemista, Los Espookys), you can expect to meet the who's-who of the weird and wonderful. Joining Torres are Spike Einbinder, River L. Ramirez, Macy Rodman, Max Wittert & more.

October 27 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

GAY DEMONZ!

Drew Lausch & Zach Teague

Downtown comedy queens Zach Teague and Drew Lausch star in an hour long musical about mothers, fathers, friendship, and poppers. GAY DEMONZ! follows Zach & Drew as they experiment with mystery drugs in Brooklyn, grapple with their less-than-perfect childhoods and prove to the audience that even Satan can't tear this friendship apart.



November 2 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Roots

Chris Murphy

Why are you the way that you are? What's your root? And most importantly, when Tyra said “I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you” did she mean it? Actor, writer, and comedian Chris Murphy is getting to the root of our issues, our problems, and our desires in this variety-meets-talk-show — packed with comedy, music, dance, drag and more — that explores where we came from and where we're going.

November 9 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

SHOWGASM.

Hosted by Fancy Feast

Showgasm. is Ars Nova's untamed recurring variety-show-meets party, serving up comedy to burlesque and everything (and anything) in between. Hosted by burlesque superstar Fancy Feast, you can expect to meet the who's-who of the weird and wonderful. Joining Fancy Feast are Daphne Always, MiscAllaneous DomTop & more.

November 10 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Bone & Stone

Maya Sharpe & Friends

Maya Sharpe and friends are banding together for a psychedelic and soul-packed night of music and storytelling. Taking inspiration from the natural world, Bone & Stone takes audiences on a folk musical adventure where the trees demand justice for the crimes of humankind against the living world.

November 16 & 17 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Dixie's Tupperware Party

A Special Benefit Engagement to Support Ars Nova

Dixie Longate

Dixie Longate, the fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who's known for bringing your grandma's Tupperware party into the 21st century, is returning to Ars Nova for a special benefit engagement after 15 years on the road! You'll howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple and leave with your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. Don't miss this two-night benefit event - which includes special perks like VIP Meet & Greets and Dixie's signature swag - right here where it all started. Best of all, all ticket proceeds go to support Ars Nova's mission and programs.



About the artists



Julio Torres

is a Brooklyn-based comedian, writer, and filmmaker. Julio was an Emmy-nominated and WGA-winning writer for Saturday Night Live, and his work on SNL has received much acclaim from The New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair and more. Julio has guest starred on HBO's High Maintenance, Search Party (HBO Max), Shrill (Hulu), and the film Together Together with Ed Helms and Patti Harrison. Julio has also performed stand up on Late Night With Seth Meyers as well as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In 2017, Julio headlined his first solo hour at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, My Favorite Shapes: By Julio Torres to rave reviews, which became an hour-long HBO comedy special in 2019 produced by Lorne Michaels and A24. Julio starred in the HBO series Los Espookys, which he co-created with Fred Armisen and Ana Fabrega. Los Espookys subsequently garnered a Peabody award for 2023 Entertainment and a GLAAD award for Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series in 2023 and was named one of New York Times “Best Shows of 2022.” Julio's next television show, Fantasmas, will premiere in 2024 on HBO. On the feature side, Julio's directorial debut Problemista, which he wrote and stars in alongside Tilda Swinton, premiered at SXSW and will premiere theatrically in 2024 with A24 and Emma Stone's Fruit Tree Films producing. Julio's first book, I Want To Be A Vase was also recently released through Simon & Schuster's Atrium Books. TIME Magazine recently named Julio a 2023 TIME100 Next Artist.

Drew Lausch

(he/him) is an actor, comedian, and writer originally from Fargo, ND based in Brooklyn, NY. He recently filmed CLUB CUMMING PRESENTS A QUEER COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA! (Showtime) hosted by Alan Cumming, played “Felix,” in INTERMEDIUM from Mainframe Productions, and was featured in DAUGHTER OF THE BRIDE starring Marcia Gay Harden as “Chucks”. His debut webseries, SUGAR BABY WEB SERIES, was featured in “Queerty's What to Watch”, and Gayety as the “perfect series to watch for Pride.” Drew was also written up as one of “8 Queer Comedians You Should Be Following Right Now” by Queerty.



Zach Teague

(he/him) is a Brooklyn-based musical comedian, actor, producer, and writer. He has been named a "crushworthy comedian" by TimeOut NY and was recently featured on Showtime's queer comedy special, Alan Cumming Present's. He is a proud graduate of Elon University with a BFA in Musical Theatre. Much love to Ars Nova!

is a writer, actor, and comedian living in Brooklyn, NY. Chris is currently a staff writer at Vanity Fair, covering entertainment and popular culture. As an actor, Chris has performed at Atlantic Theater Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Flea Theater, 54 Below, New York City Children's Theater, and Theater Row. As a comedian, he's performed all over New York at Ars Nova, Club Cumming, Union Hall, The Bell House, the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Hollywood, and on The Real Housewives of New York. You can follow him on Twitter/Instagram @christress.

is a Brooklyn-based burlesque performer, writer, and sex educator. She holds the title of Miss Coney Island 2016. She has performed at venues including The Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, St. Ann's Warehouse, the Metropolitan Opera, and Meow Wolf in Santa Fe. She is the subject of Leon Chase's documentary, Character NYC. Her burlesque work has been profiled on NPR, Refinery29, and The Huffington Post. She is the author of Naked: On Sex, Work, and Other Burlesques, published by Algonquin Books and available everywhere October 2023. Instagram: @fancyfeastburlesque

is a multi-passionate maker and thinker. Maya's passion lies in exploring simplicity in humanity through composition to demonstrate that there is more of a connection and love between everything than the politically derived disconnect and hatred. Maya has been seen on stage in such things as; HAIR (Broadway, West End & The Public Theater), Anything That Gives Off Light (The TEAM), La MaMa Cantata (La MaMa), 1969: The Second Man (NEXT DOOR @nytw), Animal Wisdom (Bushwick Starr), Hound Dog (Ars Nova) and many others. Maya has a band called Maya Sharpe & The Natural, performed in various venues in NYC and Los Angeles. www.mayasharpe.com

(playwright) debuted Dixie's Tupperware Party at the 2004 New York International Fringe Festival. Following that run, he teamed up with playwright Elizabeth Meriwether (New Girl) and director Alex Timbers (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) to create the Off-Broadway version of the show at Ars Nova. The show received the 2007/08 Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. The show has now become the longest-running Off-Broadway tour of the last decade. His follow up shows include Broken Sh*t and Baby Jesus, My Bags Went Where?, No Instructions, and Dixie's follow up show, Never Wear A Tube Top While Riding A Mechanical Bull and 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday.

About Ars Nova



Ars Nova exists to discover, develop, and launch singular theater, music and comedy artists in the early stages of their professional careers. Our dynamic slate of programs supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending new work. Dubbed by The New York Times as a “fertile incubator of offbeat theater,” Ars Nova blurs genres and subverts the status quo. With our feverish bounty of programming – which spans from one-night performances to developmental programs like Play Group, Makers Lab, Vision Residency and CAMP to world premiere productions – Ars Nova is a stomping ground and launching pad for visionary, adventurous artists of all stripes. By providing a protective environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova amplifies the voices of a new generation of diverse artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturing creative ideas into smart, surprising new work.

Ars Nova has been honored with an Obie Award and a Special Citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle for sustained quality and commitment to the development and production of new work. Notable past productions include: three-time Lortel Award-winner Oratorio for Living Things by Heather Christian, directed by Lee Sunday Evans; “Outstanding Musical” Lortel Award-winner and The New York Times' “Best of 2018,” Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, created by Andrew R. Butler, directed by Jordan Fein; The Lucky Ones, created by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher, directed by Anne Kauffman; “Outstanding Musical” Lortel Award-winner KPOP, created by Jason Kim, Max Vernon, Helen Park, and Woodshed Collective, directed by Teddy Bergman; “Best New American Theatre Work,” Obie Award-winner and “one of the best new plays in the last 25 years” (The New York Times), Underground Railroad Game by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard, directed by Taibi Magar ; The New York Times' and New York Post's “Best of 2015,” Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the world premiere of the 2009 season's most-produced play boom by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, directed by Alex Timbers; the show that put Bridget Everett on the map, At Least It's Pink by Everett, Michael Patrick King, and Kenny Mellman, directed by King; and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail's first New York production, Freestyle Love Supreme by Anthony Veneziale and Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail (Broadway 2019).

Please visit arsnovanyc.com to learn more.