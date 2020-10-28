Ars Nova Announces November Lineup for Ars Nova Supra

The lineup includes Showgasm with Guest Host Joél Pérez; Find Him (Episode 2 of 4) written and performed by Dylan Guerra and more.

Ars Nova has announced the November lineup for Ars Nova Supra. This new streaming platform showcases some of New York City's most promising emerging artists and currently serves as the online home for the majority of Ars Nova presentations.

Highlights include two episodes of Dylan Guerra's Find Him, a four-part Definitely True Crime docu-series, on November 9 and 19. Award-winning performer and writer Joél Pérez (Fun Home, Sweet Charity w/ Sutton Foster) is set to host Showgasm, Ars Nova's monthly variety-show-meets-party, on November 12. Ars Nova's 2020 Van Lier fellow Michelle J. Rodriguez performs a solo concert on November 20 with songs ranging from silly to spiritual. A night of new comedy, The Rumble with Mahayla & Matt, will take place on November 23 and feature hosts Mahayla Laurence and Matt Gehring, who serve as Co-Program Directors for CAMP, Ars Nova's new residency program for comedians.

Tickets for Ars Nova Supra livestream events are $5-10 per event, with subscriptions available for $15 per month. Subscribers receive access to all monthly livestreams at one low price, plus exclusive on-demand access to the Ars Nova Supra library, where they can catch any shows they may have missed.

More details follow and can be found at https://arsnovanyc.com/SUPRA.

ARS NOVA SUPRA November Lineup



All November shows premiere at 7 PM ET, and run 30-60 minutes, unless otherwise noted.

November 9, 2020 | Tix $10*

Find Him (Episode 1 of 4)

Written and Performed by Dylan Guerra

Directed by Laura Dupper

Late one night, a guy told Dylan he wanted to disappear; the very next day he did. In this first installment of a four-part Definitely True Crime docu-series, Dylan leads us through his obsessive (and obsessively gay) deep dive for truth. Honestly, Sarah Koenig could never.

*Note: A one-time ticket purchase of $10 includes access to all four parts of Find Him, which will be released through November and December, and average 15 minutes in length each.

November 12, 2020 | Tix $5

Showgasm.

with Guest Host Joél Pérez

Featuring Esabalu, Anya Kneez, Milly Tamarez

Triple-threat prince Joél Pérez guest hosts a live-for-digital version of our untamed monthly variety-show-meets-party, introducing us to his who's-who of the weird and wonderful - from comedy to burlesque and everything (and anything) in between.

November 19, 2020 | Tix $10*

Find Him (Episode 2 of 4)

Written and Performed by Dylan Guerra

Directed by Laura Dupper

Late one night, a guy told Dylan he wanted to disappear; the very next day he did. In this second installment of a four-part Definitely True Crime docu-series, Dylan leads us through his obsessive (and obsessively gay) deep dive for truth. Honestly, Sarah Koenig could never.

*Note: A one-time ticket purchase of $10 includes access to all four parts of Find Him, which will be released through November and December, and average 15 minutes in length each.

November 20, 2020 | Tix $10

Mi: Michelle J. Rodriguez in Concert

Created & Performed by Michelle J. Rodriguez

Directed by Danilo Gambini

In this intimate solo concert, Michelle J. Rodriguez presents the music that has kept her well during this Season of Pandemic and Uprising, which she has spent in the green mountains of Vermont. Tune in for anything from solo fiddle compositions to songs in Portuguese she's taught herself on guitar; from silly songs written on the spot to violin and voice improvisations of incantations and prayers; or whatever else has been bringing her joy, pleasure, release and relief - or simply calming her spirit.

November 23, 2020 | Tix $10

The Rumble with Mahayla & Matt

With Hosts Mahayla Laurence & Matt Gehring

Ars Nova CAMP Co-Directors Mahayla Laurence and Matt Gehring take the stage to host a night of comedians fighting to the death - er, we mean, joyously taking the mic - to make you laugh.

