Applications Now Open for Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellowship

Applications are open for the inaugural Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellowship. Announced at the memorial service for the Tony-winning artist in March, the Fellowship honors the legacy of the celebrated choreographer, teacher, mentor, and star of the legendary 1996 Encores! production of Chicago. The Fellowship expands City Center’s current Career Pathways programs (Administrative Apprenticeships, Directing Fellowship, and Youth Externships) by providing one dance professional each season with the opportunity to develop their choreographic and teaching careers as part of the New York City Center team. Specifically supporting career pathways for women, non-binary artists, and artists of color underrepresented in the field, the Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellowship provides access to City Center’s musical theater season, as well as the Education & Community Engagement Department and its programs. 

The season-long position offers an early-career dancer/choreographer the opportunity to experience the full scope of City Center’s musical theater season as a participant in the creative process, beginning with the Annual Gala Presentation through the final production of the Encores! season. Under the guidance of four different choreographers, the Fellow will discover new opportunities for networking, mentorship, observation, and involvement. In addition, the Fellow will gain an understanding of school and community programming during their time with the Education & Community Engagement Department. In collaboration with the team, the Fellow will assist with programs and support the development of curriculum that shares Encores! history and process with school and community partners.   

The Fellowship runs from September 2023 through June 2024 and is a full-time paid position. Compensation also includes an artistic stipend allocated for classes and workshops, studio rentals, and other career development efforts. 

Applications are due by 6pm on Wednesday, August 9 and can be submitted at NYCityCenter.org/fellowships. For full details, please visit NYCityCenter.org. 

The Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellowship is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Peter Talbert in honor of Ann Reinking.

NEW YORK CITY CENTER 

(Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. The distinctive Neo-Moorish building was founded by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia as Manhattan’s first performing arts center with the mission of making the best in theater, dance, and music accessible to all audiences. This commitment continues today through celebrated dance and musical theater series like the Fall for Dance Festival and the Tony-honored Encores! series; the annual season by Principal Dance Company Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; and new dance series Artists at the Center. City Center welcomes audiences to experience internationally acclaimed artists including Kyle Abraham, Matthew Bourne, Ayodele Casel, Manhattan Theatre Club, Nederlands Dans Theater, and Twyla Tharp, on the same stage where legends made their mark. Dedicated to a culture built on the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion, City Center’s dynamic programming, art exhibitions, and studio events are complemented by education and community engagement programs that bring the performing arts to thousands of New York City students, teachers, and families every year, in all five boroughs. NYCityCenter.org



