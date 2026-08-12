Ann Harada to be Honored at Primary Stages 2026 Fall Gala

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PRIMARY STAGES' 2026 Fall Gala will honor Ann Harada with the Einhorn Mentorship Award, Cherry Lane Alternative with the Andrew Leynse Commitment to New Plays Award, and Cathy Bendall with the inaugural Theater Service Award. The event will take place on Monday October 5, 2026, at 6pm at Sony Hall.

The Einhorn Mentorship Award is awarded each year to someone in the theater community who has been a true mentor and inspiration to those who work with them. Past recipients include Carl Andress, Charles Busch, Judy Gold, Adam Gwon, Kate Hamill, Marla Persky, Kimberly Senior, Thom Sesma, Jeanine Tesori, and Sharon Washington.

Primary Stages will present the 2026 Einhorn Mentorship Award to actor Ann Harada. A beloved stage and screen veteran, Ann has built an extraordinary career while generously championing and mentoring the next generation of AAPI artists. Shecan currently be seen in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical Schmigadoon!, reprising the role she originated in the acclaimed Apple TV+ musical comedy series. Best known for originating the role of Christmas Eve in Avenue Q, she has appeared in numerous Broadway productions, including Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, 9 to 5, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Into the Woods and Seussical.

Primary Stages will present the Andrew Leynse Commitment to New Plays Award to Cherry Lane Alternative. Created in memory of Primary Stages’ late Artistic Director Andrew Leynse, the Andrew Leynse Commitment to New Plays Award is given each year to a member of the theater community who has been a dedicated champion of new plays and new playwrights. Past recipients include theater agent Beth Blickers, The Laurents/Hatcher Foundation, and long-time theater agent and Founding Patron of Primary Stages’ Liff Lab, Mickey Rolfe. Entering its 30th season, Cherry Lane Alternative (CLA) has spent three decades championing playwrights and producing new work, making it one of New York’s longest-running nonprofit Off-Broadway organizations devoted to new play development. Founded in 1997 upon Angelina Fiordellisi’s revival of the historic Cherry Lane Theatre, CLA has become an enduring steward of new work, cultivating the artistic relationships that shape the future of American theater.

Cathy Bendall

Primary Stages’ inaugural Theater Service Award will honor accountant Cathy Bendall. Created to recognize the often-unsung professionals whose dedication, expertise, and commitment keep the theater community thriving, this award celebrates the people who make the work possible – even when they’re rarely in the spotlight. Cathy is a partner emeritus at public accounting firm Withum and her distinguished career spans more than 42 years of dedicated service to not-for-profit organizations throughout the New York/New Jersey area and internationally. Cathy’s longstanding commitment to the nonprofit sector is especially meaningful within New York City’s not-for-profit theater community, where she has served for more than 10 years. She has brought practical insight, technical excellence, and a deep respect for the arts to every client relationship.

The Primary Stages 2026 Fall Gala is directed by Michael Heitzman (Father of the Bride), with music direction by Will Van Dyke (Swept Away). The evening will include cocktails, dinner, musical performances, and a paddle raise with actor and auctioneer Christopher Hanke (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying).

The Gala is Primary Stages largest annual fundraiser, and its income provides critical support for the company’s free educational programs benefiting over 1,000 New York City public school students and teachers annually. Single tickets start at $500, and tables start at $3,000.

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