Andrew Kober, Jessica Vosk, Kahlil Garcia, and Janine Divita Join The Reading Series' REASONS TO BE PRETTY

The Reading Series, a new virtual benefit series, has announced the next production in their lineup with Neil LaBute's Tony-nominated play REASONS TO BE PRETTY.

Directed by Alison Tanney, the live reading will star Andrew Kober (Hair) as Greg, Jessica Vosk (Wicked) as Steph, Kahlil Garcia ("The Newsroom") as Kent, and Janine DiVita (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) as Carly

This is the third benefit reading for The Reading Series, having produced SOME GIRLS(S) last month with Nicholas Belton, Kate Rockwell, Samantha Pauly, Rema Webb, and Koko Marshall, and RABBIT HOLE with Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mary Testa, Jawan M. Jackson, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Lauren Molina. The Reading Series is co-produced by Kerrie Bond and Erin S. Leddy with Tim Realbuto serving as Artistic Coordinator.

REASONS TO BE PRETTY centers on four young working class friends and lovers who become increasingly dissatisfied with their dead-end lives and each other. The reading will take place on Thursday, February 11th at 8:00 pm ET. The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to The Actors Fund is suggested. Visit www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information.