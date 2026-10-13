Andréa Burns to Star in Joan Baez Tribute DIAMONDS AND RUST at 92NY
Burns will be joined by special guest Terrence Mann.
On November 5, 1960 a young folk singer with an “incomparable” soprano made her New York concert debut at the 92nd Street Y. Joan Baez sang songs of protest and social justice that spoke to the moment and fueled a new direction in music. On November 7, 8 and 9, 2026, the Lyrics & Lyricists 2026/27 season will open with Diamonds and Rust: The Artistry and Activism of Joan Baez, conceived and led by Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!, The Notebook).
Joined by vocalists Steph Amoroso (Off-Broadway – Sleep No More), Cal Mitchell (Broadway – The Wiz), with a special guest appearance by Terrence Mann (Broadway – The Great Gatsby), the show features the originals, traditional folk, and covers that became Baez' signature – indelible songs like “House of the Rising Son,” “It Ain't Me Babe,” “Birmingham Sunday,” “Forever Young,” and of course “Diamonds and Rust.” Tickets for L&L – part of the Tisch Music 2026/27 season – are available here.
Andréa, a newbie to Baez, takes on a history assignment: an immersion into the legacy of Joan Baez's music and activism. “The way Joan created community with her voice was breathtaking. She's taught me that the lesson of the era isn't about looking backward — it's about learning how to lead, love and listen in a world that has forgotten how."
Baez's storied romance with Bob Dylan will also be included in the show. "A romance between two people can end, but these two remain forever intertwined in the songbooks of American history."
Stephanie Alvarado Prugh is the Artistic Producer. Musicians include Emma Ford on drums, Ann Klein on guitar, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello.
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