Andréa Burns to Star in Joan Baez Tribute DIAMONDS AND RUST at 92NY

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​On November 5, 1960 a young folk singer with an “incomparable” soprano made her New York concert debut at the 92nd Street Y. Joan Baez sang songs of protest and social justice that spoke to the moment and fueled a new direction in music. On November 7, 8 and 9, 2026, the Lyrics & Lyricists 2026/27 season will open with Diamonds and Rust: The Artistry and Activism of Joan Baez, conceived and led by Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!, The Notebook).

Joined by vocalists Steph Amoroso (Off-Broadway – Sleep No More), Cal Mitchell (Broadway – The Wiz), with a special guest appearance by Terrence Mann (Broadway – The Great Gatsby), the show features the originals, traditional folk, and covers that became Baez' signature – indelible songs like “House of the Rising Son,” “It Ain't Me Babe,” “Birmingham Sunday,” “Forever Young,” and of course “Diamonds and Rust.” Tickets for L&L – part of the Tisch Music 2026/27 season – are available here.

Andréa, a newbie to Baez, takes on a history assignment: an immersion into the legacy of Joan Baez's music and activism. “The way Joan created community with her voice was breathtaking. She's taught me that the lesson of the era isn't about looking backward — it's about learning how to lead, love and listen in a world that has forgotten how."

Baez's storied romance with Bob Dylan will also be included in the show. "A romance between two people can end, but these two remain forever intertwined in the songbooks of American history."

Stephanie Alvarado Prugh is the Artistic Producer. Musicians include Emma Ford on drums, Ann Klein on guitar, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 09 Hrs 13 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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