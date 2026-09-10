André De Shields to Join BARK OF MILLIONS at The Delacorte

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner André De Shields will join Taylor Mac and Matt Ray onstage at The Delacorte in the one-of-a-kind concert experience Bark of Millions, the duo’s queer rock opera, beginning September 18-20.

De Shields will join previously announced cast including Mama Alto, El Beh, Heather Christian, Viva DeConcini, Chris Giarmo, Greg Glassman, Jack Fuller, Dana Lyn, Taylor Mac, Joel Mateo Machine Dazzle, Wes Olivier, Lisa “Paz” Parrott, Emily Hope Price, Stephen Quinn, Matt Ray, Jules Skloot, Shirazette Tinnin, and Gary Wang.

MacArthur Fellowship-winning icon Taylor Mac reunites with Obie Award-winning composer Matt Ray to share songs from their epic rock-opera meditation on queerness, Bark of Millions, featuring special guests and performers from the original production. This special concert version—adapted for an evening in Central Park—is a blend of performance, live music, and drag spectacle. Inspired by queer figures past and present, the duo crafts an expansive new canon of original songs, inviting audiences into a space of reflection, community, and exuberant celebration. As Mac says, if you’re not invited to the party, throw a better one!